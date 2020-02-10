🔥David Moyes trusts West Ham players to use their winter break wisely ahead of relegation scrap🔥

David Moyes believes the winter break has come at a good time for West Ham – and says he trusts his players to use the break wisely after giving them five days off.

West Ham go into their designated winter break in the relegation zone after a run of five matches without a win since they beat Bournemouth in Moyes’ first game in charge.

Many of the Hammers squad have jetted off on holiday but they have each been given an individual fitness plan to follow while they are away.

And Moyes told West Ham’s official website: “My feeling is that I’ve always wanted to treat the players like adults.

“I want them to behave like adults as well, but for example the players who are international players get just about zero holiday time now, so for them to be told they’re going to a training camp for four days, if you were an England international or another country’s international, knowing you’ve got the Euros coming up, you’re probably going to be [feeling] lucky to get a week off.

In Pictures | West Ham vs Brighton | 01/02/2020

“So, if you get the chance to have four days with your wife and your family, I think they appreciate it.”

Moyes believes the Hammers, who next play Liverpool on February 24, will benefit from a break.

He said: “I think most clubs and most managers are trying to give their players some time off. We have to understand exactly what the break is for, but mentally for the players, and managers as well. I’m just back in so I don’t need a break, but for the managers who have been at it week in, week out, they need a bit of time off too.”