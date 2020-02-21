🔥David Moyes thrilled over returning attacking options but insists he won't rush Jarrod Bowen into starting role🔥

David Moyes says it is a relief to finally have some options to pick from when it comes to naming his West Ham squad.

The West Ham manager came if for some criticism after naming a starting XI without a natural striker at Manchester City for the 2-0 defeat on Wednesday. The Hammers did not register a single shot on target.

However, with Michail Antonio leading the line, West Ham are far more likely to be a threat on the break than with summer signing Sebastien Haller.

With Felipe Anderson back from injury and Jarrod Bowen having made his debut from the bench, Moyes says he has more choices to make ahead of facing Liverpool on Monday.

“We have got options, we haven’t had many of them this season but suddenly we do,” said Moyes.

“We will look at it, we played Liverpool just a few weeks ago and have been in a difficult period of games which I think is quite noticeable. The players have done a good job, they have gone about it the right way, what we have asked them to do, they have done it well.”

There have been calls to throw Bowen in from the start at Anfield next week, but Moyes has again warned that he must be careful with the 23-year-old.

“What we are not going to do is put the pressure on him to make the difference because the boy has come in from the Championship,” said Moyes. “What I can tell you is he has looked sharp, he is certainly match fit, he has settled in very quickly and I would say he has added to the group, he has been a good addition to the squad.

“Hopefully he shows that but what I am not going to do is put him in positions where we are rushing him and he is not ready yet. I have had a lot of experience with Championship players and I know the right times when to put him in and when to not.”