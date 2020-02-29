🔥David Moyes gets his tactics spot on as West Ham pick up huge win in fight against relegation🔥

After Norwich beat Leicester on Friday night, West Ham started the day just three points off the bottom so this was a huge win in their fight to stay up.

If things had gone badly, they would have been a real trouble and it could have turned into a difficult afternoon, on a day when around 5,000 fans protested against under-fire co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold before the game.

But David Moyes got his team selection spot on and West Ham backed up their good performance against Liverpool with one of their most complete displays of the season to move out of the bottom three.

It was a bold move from David Moyes to go attacking and play two up front but Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio caused the Southampton defence real problems all afternoon.

The pair have done well when they have played together this season and Haller has looked a different player when he has Antonio alongside him.

If Antonio can stay fit and Haller can go on a run of goals, they could be crucial in the fight to stay up. Together they can cause havoc for defenders.

It has not been always been easy for Pablo Fornals since his £24million move from Villarreal but the midfielder was excellent again against Southampton.

In Pictures | West Ham vs Southampton | 29/02/2020

After his goal at Liverpool on Monday, he provided two assists for Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio and ran himself into the ground. It did not look like David Moyes fancied Fornals when he first took over but the Spaniard looks like he could have a key role in the relegation run-in.