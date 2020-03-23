🔥David Hockney shares new daffodil artwork to celebrate the start of spring🔥

Going Out in London Discover

David Hockney has shared a new artwork to welcome in the spring.

Drawn on an iPad, it shows a crop of bright yellow daffodils with the title “Do remember they can’t cancel the spring”.

He created the piece in Normandy where the 82-year-old artist is in lockdown.

The artist shared the image with the Louisiana Museum of Art in Denmark and London’s National Portrait Gallery, which was then shared on the Instagram page of both institutions.

Hockney’s two latest London exhibitions had to be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The National Portrait Gallery show, which opened at the end of February, is the first major display dedicated to his drawings in 20 years.

Another opened at the Annely Juda Fine Art Gallery the same week, but has also now closed.

Last month his famous pop art masterpiece, The Splash, sold for £23.1 million at auction – more than eight times the amount it had last sold in 2006.

Its related piece Portrait of An Artist (Pool With Two Figures) helped auction house Christie’s to break a record after selling for £70 million.

