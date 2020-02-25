🔥David Hockney review: Two London exhibitions go face to face with the enduring master draughtsman🔥

National Portrait Gallery ★★★★/ Annely Juda Fine Art ★★★

At the start of this new National Portrait Gallery exhibition, you meet young David Hockney back in 1954: pencil drawings of a serious boy with specs, distinctive square fringe, clumsily drawn hands and a direct stare.

At the end, from 2012, we see the old boy in charcoal, not much unchanged, with a more jaundiced expression, fag in hand. What they have in common is a delicacy of line, an absolute ease with pencil and charcoal. Hockney was, is, one of the great draughtsmen of this era (would that were higher praise), and the joy of this exhibition is that there are so many drawings from his heyday and beyond.

This is Hockney in portraiture, through five of his favourite subjects — himself, his mother, the textile designer Celia Birtwell (one of the subjects of Hockney’s famous group portrait, Mr & Mrs Clark and Percy), his former lover, Gregory; and his printer friend Maurice. Because they span the years, they are an uncomfortable account of how age leaves its mark on the bright and beautiful, the young and hip, on artist and subject.

Not in the case of his mother, though; in the eyes of her son, she was always old. She’s more upright in the sketch from 1974 when her skirt is above her knee and we get to see her hands, but it’s the same face five years later, on the day of her husband’s funeral, in her best hat and coat, and that dignified direct stare, captured in ink on paper. By 1994, in a crayon drawing of her face, she’s a little more lined, more gaunt, but the eyes draw you in all the more.

As so often with Hockney it’s the face that’s the thing — his attention peters out long before you get to hands and feet. I suppose he can draw feet, and occasionally does, cursorily, but half- length, three-quarter length portraits are his forte. Brian Sewell, this paper’s late great critic, thought that in the Seventies Hockney had a claim to be the century’s greatest draughtsman.

Right now over at the Royal Academy there are line portraits by Picasso that show greater clarity, sureness and economy of line (there’s an early etching of a naked Hockney facing an indifferent Picasso; he liked to pay homage to the master), but the drawings here are still wonderful. The ink sketches of Gregory, in a mac, perched on columns in Rome, are delicate and fine.

“The Student: Homage to Picasso”, 1973 (David Hockney/Photo Credit: Richard Schmidt)

In fact the whole series of drawings of Gregory are riveting: often sulky and petulant but beautiful — we aren’t left in much doubt about what drew Hockney to him. There’s a sketch of him in coloured pencil from 1975, naked and leaning against a wall, where he could pass as a homoerotic St Sebastian. He’s equally arresting gazing straight at the viewer in a white jacket with dark blue, suggestively nautical, stripes and in photomontage. But the older Gregory from 1999 is still haunting, though the latest sketches are a cruel contrast, both on Hockney’s part, and the sitter’s.

At the turn of the millennium, Hockney was still drawing finely: the sketches of Maurice Payne from 1994 and 1999 are arrestingly observed and finely executed. As for the portraits of Celia Birtwell, they are always affectionate; the friends have aged together, Celia moving from the epitome of Seventies chic in 1973 to the pleasant plump figure of a year ago. The finest sketch is from 1999 in a Queen Mother hat: Hockney’s late-flowering prime.

There’s lots in this show: his juvenile Rake’s Progress series of etchings from the Sixties, his funny abstract print of a man looking for his spectacles, his late iPad drawings, where you can see the picture emerge, the watercolour of him staring at the viewer. But the drawings are the thing. The shock element of Hockney now is probably his splendidly ubiquitous fags.

In the Annely Juda gallery in Mayfair, there are more recent Hockney offerings: an unmistakable sketch of Ed Sheeran, a nicely observed portrait of Scarlett Clark. But most seem cursory. There are also photographic drawings which needn’t detain you, and two of his synchronised digital video Yorkshire landscapes: a very lovely ditch and a snowy road, where your attention is caught by what looks like Hockney’s shadow. He’s always played with new forms, but these still feel like gimmicks.

National Portrait Gallery, WC2 (npg.org.uk), from Feb 27. David Hockney: Video Brings its Time to You, You Bring Your Time to Paintings and Drawings, Annely Juda Fine Art, W1, from Feb 28 to Apr 25

