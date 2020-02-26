🔥David Ellis reviews Barboun: Memories of the Levantine coast inspire opalescent hall of hits and misses🔥

Wisdom holds that location is everything and, sat as it is opposite the technicolour chintz of Gloria, perhaps it’s no surprise Shoreditch’s Barboun feels a touch washed out.

Maybe opalescent is fairer: all-day Barboun is one of those vexing places that zig-zags between good and bad, happiness and frustration. Its handsome looks are all pale wood and rattan, managing its considerable size by wisely breaking up space — good for us packed happily together in one half, less good for the chap on his own in the other, which must have either been a position taken up by request or as a consequence of offending the manager.

The food, they say, is inspired by the Levantine coast and remembered from childhood — baba ghanoush and hummus, but also manti (Turkish dumplings, with beef), borek (a stuffed pastry) and dolma, the familiar filled vine leaves here swapped for aubergine skins. Not everything is so traditional: right me if I’m wrong, but I suspect the fried chicken and waffle brunch may not be a Middle Eastern staple.

Still, Barboun know their stuff; though it is sat in a brand new Hilton – one of those doing its best to hide that fact – Hus Vedat has led the way, a chap best known for Soho’s Hovarda and the now-shuttered Yosma. Fezile Ozalgan, who cooked at both, heads up the kitchen.

In accordance with modern law, there are small plates and big ones; it’s suggested we stick to one of each per person. We can share if we’d like — too kind — but may not wish to. Could these be old-fashioned starters and mains?

Most joys come early on, with the £10 cocktail list impressing. A mix of gin and Riesling vermouth, the Düshesh is lip-puckering but punchy. The addition of lemon sorbet pleases my girlfriend, though I end up with a frozen nose; later, for pudding, jolly staff accommodate as I order the sorbet off-menu to exact revenge.

The accompanying nibbles are the best of what we eat: blackened aubergine is beautiful, baba ghanoush by any other name, with burnt, burnished tomatoes that pop on biting. Halloumi saganaki is livened with honey and lifted by tart, pleasingly sticky apricots. A huge length of bone marrow arrives sheltered under a harissa crust, the paste having crispened like crumbs of toast. So much marrow may suit some but the snottiness of the stuff gets to me after a while.

Tough customer: The rump of lamb with smoked aubergine and tomato (Daniel Hambury/@stellapicsltd)

Starters sound a warning. Sat on oily green chermoula, an Instagram-orientated pile-up of grilled prawns proves fine but oddly magnolia, as if they’ve swapped colour with our other plate of pink smoked eel — also fine, apart from the missing smoke.

Though reminders of earlier brilliance cut through, pricey mains saddened. Given the coastal connection and the fuss made about cooking with fire, octopus should thrill; chewy, it doesn’t, though an abacus-like skewering of slices of spicy pastirma sausage gives the dish hope.

Worse is an impossibly tough, impossibly dull rump of lamb, which is pushed away in favour of its bed of aubergine mashed and mixed with tomato — here is the missing smoke from the eel, and it delights.

Alongside (probably) the best coffee I’ve drunk in a restaurant – but then I love the Turkish stuff, it’s my favourite part of a haircut – puddings prove the late saviour. Tahini fondant scattered with sesame seeds and plated with a scoop of hazelnut ice cream is not just a stand-out of this restaurant but of any recent supper, with that tahini nuttiness lingering, the ice cream adding sweetness, a fine balance signalling a significant talent in the kitchen. A dish to return for after a light supper of nibbles and negronis, but little more.

Five things David ate this week

Daal night has been in the diary so long, even a Brits invite can’t sway me. We miss the magnificent Dave, but the Dishoom slow-cook recipe soothes.

Undecided whether Vespers or Martinis have more merit, SquareMeal’s Ben McCormack and I do agree that at Wiltons, nothing is better than simply grilled lobster

With only an M&S BLT to line the stomach ahead of the thrilling Wales v France clash, just the two Guinness. Convince myself such restraint is, under the circumstances, noble.

The late Joel Robuchon’s mash remains indecently good; it matches perfectly-cooked cote de boeuf, part of their new Sunday Roast.

Black olive crumbs add a little bitter verve to grilled pork belly sliced on springy artichokes at Quo Vadis.

