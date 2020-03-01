🔥David de Gea still 'the best goalkeeper in the world', insists Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer🔥

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says David de Gea remains the best goalkeeper in the world despite his blunder against Everton.

United battled to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park, Bruno Fernandes again on the scoresheet to cancel out Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s third-minute opener, which was gifted by a disastrous de Gea error.

De Gea dallied after receiving a backpass from Harry Maguire and, under little pressure, took his time before launching a clearance against the onrushing Calvert-Lewin as the ball flew into the back of the net.

The Spaniard redeemed himself, however, with a crucial stoppage-time save, although he had VAR to thank as Calvert-Lewin’s subsequent effort was ruled out.

Solskjaer, speaking after the game, praised the keeper’s late heroics.

In Pictures | Everton vs Man Utd | 01/03/2020

“I trust David 100%,” he said. “He made amends by saving Sigurdsson’s shot at the end and it showed that David is the best goalkeeper in the world.”

On de Gea’s first-half error, Solskaer told reporters: “It’s something that happens in football once in a while if you take too long on the ball.

“Calvert-Lewin always chases everything and it’s unfortunate that it goes in the goal. We responded and got the goal we deserved.”

Regarding the decision to rule out Calvert-Lewin’s late effort after an offside Gylfi Sigurdsson left De Gea unsighted, Solskjaer added: “De Gea got distracted by the ball in front of him, but I don’t know what the rules are saying.

“David says he was distracted, even though he might not have saved it anyway.”