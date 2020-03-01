🔥David de Gea gifts Everton a goal vs Manchester United with comical error🔥

Manchester United’s ambitions for a top-four finish got off to a poor start on Sunday – with a disastrous David de Gea error to blame.

Everton – on the rise since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti – took the lead after just three minutes at Goodison Park.

De Gea received a back pass from Harry Maguire, seemingly under no threat, before inexplicably cannoning the ball into in-form Dominic Calvert Lewin, the ball inevitably diverting into the United goal.

The error means that, according to Squawka statistics, no goalkeeper has made more errors leading directly to Premier League goals since the start of last season.

De Gea’s form is, of course, a cause for concern for United. However, with the Euros fast approaching, Spain – with Kepa Arrizabalaga struggling for game-time under Frank Lampard – may need to search for alternative options.

The Spaniard, who has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year four times in six years, has certainly dropped a level or two as of late. However, form is temporary, class is permanent, as the saying goes.

Thankfully for De Gea and United, Everton keeper Jordan Pickford made a poor attempt at saving a long-range Bruno Fernandes effort as the midfielder equalised for the visitors before half-time.