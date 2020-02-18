David Clewell, Missouri poet laureate, longtime professor, dies at age 65

David Clewell, a longtime professor at Webster University and Missouri’s second state poet laureate, died Saturday. He was 65.He died unexpectedly in his sleep, said his wife, artist Patricia Clewell of Webster Groves.On Monday, Webster students were being told of his death and the university was making plans to have teachers take over Mr. Clewell’s classes, said Patrick Giblin, director of public relations for the university. Counselors were available for students and staff, Giblin said.”He was an amazing teacher,” Patricia Clewell said on Monday. “Writing was his first love, but teaching was a close second.” “David Clewell was a beloved member of the Department of English. He was a prolific writer and well respected in his field of poetry earning numerous awards and recognitions for his work,” Anton Wallner, dean of Webster’s College of Arts and Sciences, said in a statement. “His contributions to his profession, Webster University and our students will continue to have a lasting impact. We are all saddened by this loss.”Mr. Clewell had taught at Webster since 1985 and published 10 books of poetry, in which he displayed a sense of playfulness and demonstrated his philosophy that “poetry doesn’t always have to take itself so seriously.”Topics included aliens, UFOs, astronauts and conspiracy theories. He would pair pop culture with thoughts about the cosmos. Of Buzz Aldrin following Neil Armstrong to the Moon’s surface, Mr. Clewell wrote “… History has a way of forgetting/The kind of man who’s second on the scene.”When he became Missouri’s state poet laureate in 2010, he mentioned that he didn’t expect he’d get as much attention as the state’s first laureate, Walter Bargen. But Mr. Clewell was particularly well-known in St. Louis, having taught hundreds if not thousands of students and often reading at River Styx and other poetry events. He believed poetry was the kind of thing people could use in their everyday lives.Patricia Clewell said her husband saw the state appointment as a “huge honor”: “Anytime poetry was recognized as something of true value, David was for that.”Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in 1955, Mr. Clewell loved jazz as a youth and played the trumpet. He earned a vocal and instrumental music scholarship to the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He went to graduate school at Washington University and earned his MFA in writing. He joined Webster University as a professor in English and creative writing. The school says that within a year, he made an impact by creating the Webster University Visiting Writers Series.In a review of Mr. Clewell’s 2014 book, “Taken Somehow by Surprise,” poet Richard Newman wrote for the Post-Dispatch: “Clewell’s humor, warmth and playfulness can be irresistible. In this book’s best poems, the speaker comes off as wise enough to smile yet rarely judge, and scoops mounds of odd details, facts and useless information that make Americans what we are.”Many poets these days take sabbaticals to Italy, France or Greece to write about art and light. Clewell takes a sabbatical to rummage through vintage thrift stores, study competitive eating, and write about what it’s like to be, first of all, American, and second of all, a human being who loves this crazy ‘world we actually live in.'”Among honors given to Mr. Clewell were the Felix Pollak Prize in Poetry for his collection “Now We’re Getting Somewhere,” the Lavan Poetry Prize from the Academy of American Poets; and the 1989 National Poetry Series, for “Blessings in Disguise.” In 2017, the Webster Groves Art Commission honored him with its Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award.Among Mr. Clewell’s survivors are his wife and son, Ben, of Webster Groves. Plans for a memorial service are pending.

The system of trails and shelters that escaped slaves used to flee the South before the Civil War is the subject of the tours, starting on Feb. 29.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

Jason Dipner was charged with one count of enticement of a child younger than 15 following his arrest in October.

Anticipating traffic delays, MoDOT urges motorists traveling between St. Charles and St. Louis counties to use alternatives.

Charges say Christian M. Goodson broke a window on bus door and pointed a loaded pistol at the people on board. Frightened students ran to the back of the bus.

The worker had non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

For years, area schools and sports leagues depended on Johnny Mac’s to supply uniforms and equipment.

Jeff Small, charged with methamphetamine possession in 2018, worked at KSDK from 1993 to 2012. He recently finished a court-mandated drug program.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

David Clewell, professor of English at Webster University, died Saturday. Photo courtesy of the university.