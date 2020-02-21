🔥David Clewell, former Missouri poet laureate, remembered as a ‘street fighter for poetry’🔥

David Clewell, professor of English at Webster University, in 2000Dawn Majors, Post-Dispatch

For years he had been Webster University’s most popular English teacher. “You’ve got to take a Clewell class,” students were told.Their teacher’s passion for writing and reading, his energy, intellect and charisma even led to use of his name as an adjective: Clewellian.“He was a once-in-a-lifetime chance for a professor,” Cheyenne Parker said. “There is not a David Clewell in every English department.”Parker, 21, said Wednesday she still felt shock from learning her teacher, a former Missouri poet laureate, had died in his sleep last weekend.“He loved teaching, and he loved his students,” she said. “There was never a judgmental bone in his body.”Parker called him “Clewell,” and he called her “Parker.” She was taking her second class with the poet, who had taught at Webster since 1985. As a pre-law junior majoring in English, she wasn’t sure he’d remember much about her from a class with him as a freshman.But this semester he did, including “little things about me that I didn’t remember telling him.”The university worked this past week to find instructors to cover Clewell’s classes for the rest of the semester. His wife, artist Patricia Clewell, said his death Feb. 15 at age 65 was unexpected. The couple lived in Webster Groves with their son, Ben, who is engaged to be married this year.In class, students shared memories and tears, said Murray Farish, a good friend of Clewell and a fellow English professor at Webster. “I’m just blown away by their empathy and their maturity and their care for us faculty,” Farish said.On Tuesday, Farish sat in his office in the university’s Pearson House with some of his friend’s books on his desk. He recalled Clewell’s devotion to students as surpassed by little else — except perhaps family and a decades-long love of poetry and writing.“David was a street fighter for poetry,” Farish said. “Not his poems necessarily, but for poetry and for what poetry could do for people.”

Clewell's 10 collections of poetry included "Taken Somehow by Surprise," "The Low End of Higher Things" and "Now We're Getting Somewhere." His works were often long free-verse pieces both playful and smart, demonstrating his philosophy that "poetry doesn't always have to take itself so seriously."

Topics included UFOs, astronauts and conspiracy theories, and the books' covers showed Clewellian interests such as aliens and vintage signs that said "Nuclear Bomb! Fall out shelter on display here! Public invited."

One of Clewell's favorite haunts was the Belleville Flea Market, where he'd look for items from his childhood, such as Charlie the Tuna memorabilia, paper ephemera or jazz records. In a 2011 review of Clewell's "Taken Somehow by Surprise," Richard Newman wrote:

"Clewell's humor, warmth and playfulness can be irresistible. In this book's best poems, the speaker comes off as wise enough to smile yet rarely judge, and scoops mounds of odd details, facts and useless information that make Americans what we are.

"Many poets these days take sabbaticals to Italy, France or Greece to write about art and light. Clewell takes a sabbatical to rummage through vintage thrift stores, study competitive eating, and write about what it's like to be, first of all, American, and second of all, a human being who loves this crazy 'world we actually live in.'"

The underlying themes of Clewell's poems were often about the power of belief, Farish said:

"Not in any kind of religious sense necessarily, but the way that belief drives behavior and your sense of who you are in the world. And what did he believe? He believed in poetry. He believed that words could matter."

Farish himself believes Clewell should have been better known throughout the country: "I'd put that body of work — 10-plus books over a 40-year publishing career — up against anybody in this country, any American poets of his time."

But Clewell didn't fret about fame. "He cared a lot more about writing poems than he cared about being a famous poet. He was not a self-promoter," his friend said.

When the blue-eyed poet with a Whitmanesque beard became Missouri's poet laureate in 2010, Clewell mentioned that he didn't expect he'd get as much attention as the state's first laureate, Walter Bargen.

But Clewell was particularly well-known in St. Louis, having taught hundreds of students and often reading at River Styx and other poetry events.

And he took on the post with vigor, putting some 20,000 miles on his car, driving to and from Missouri events (and elsewhere), reading poetry to factory workers, prisoners and students, Farish said.

Patricia Clewell said her husband saw the state appointment as a "huge honor": "Anytime poetry was recognized as something of true value, David was for that."

One student said seeing Clewell read in 2012 at Parkway Central was a reason he enrolled in Webster.

"He kind of commands your attention," William M. Schenck said. "It wasn't so much his poems that really spoke me, but A) that he had dedicated his life to art and B) I had never even heard of a poet laureate before."

After a couple of gap years, Schenck decided he wanted to take a class with Clewell: "It was like the opportunity to meet a celebrity."

Clewell learned early in life what he wanted to do, and he "just did it as hard as he could," Farish said.

Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in 1955, Clewell loved jazz as a youth and played the trumpet. He earned a vocal and instrumental music scholarship to the University of Wisconsin at Madison, but he ended up switching to English and taking classes from Robert Penn Warren, Diane Wakoski and Ronald Wallace.

He saw a connection between the sounds of music and poetry. In a 2010 interview, he noted in a pseudo-beatnik voice the importance of sound in verse: "They don't just deliver cosmic significance, man."

Clewell decided to earn his MFA at Washington University, in part because he could study with a poet he admired, Donald Finkel.

In 2003, Clewell wrote about Finkel for the Post-Dispatch:

"When I walked into his office and introduced myself, Finkel said, 'Man, you're as big as your poems.' … And we promptly adjourned to Santoro's (bar) for the next few hours, where we talked poetry, politics, Louis Armstrong and Lester Young. We finally headed out, singing a rowdy duet of Woody Guthrie's kid epic, 'Car Song.' And I remember thinking: Hey, maybe St. Louis and this whole graduate-student gig will be OK."

His essay on his teacher seems to reflect Clewell's own later years:

"He taught his experience as well as the craft. The man has always been more engaged in writing than in 'being a writer.' Of the two, it's the writing that's the hard part. He couldn't help but teach his passion for the art and his compassion for others involved in the same exhilarating, frustrating task: trying to get some small part of the world precisely right — for a moment, at least — in words."

After joining Webster University as a professor in English, Clewell made an immediate impact by creating the Webster University Visiting Writers Series, the school said in a statement after his death.

"David Clewell was a beloved member of the Department of English. He was a prolific writer and well respected in his field of poetry earning numerous awards and recognitions for his work," Anton Wallner, dean of Webster's College of Arts and Sciences, said in the statement. "His contributions to his profession, Webster University and our students will continue to have a lasting impact."

Among honors given to Clewell were the Felix Pollak Prize in Poetry for his collection "Now We're Getting Somewhere"; the Lavan Poetry Prize from the Academy of American Poets; and the 1989 National Poetry Series, for "Blessings in Disguise." In 2017, the Webster Groves Art Commission honored him with its Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award. A public memorial for Clewell has not yet been planned.

Student Natalie Baker said Clewell wanted to bring out creativity in students, whether it was writing or not. "He would give people poetry books or music or things he thought we would appreciate."

"He knew what to give people at the right time," she said. "His influence will never be forgotten by me or anyone else he taught."

Larry Hearn took Clewell's introduction to poetry class last semester. The psychology major said he was taught "poetry isn't about you. It's more, you're for poetry." He doesn't want to think of Clewell as gone: "I'd like to believe he's just hidden himself in his poems."

Schenck remembers poring over poetry assignments while working in Webster's library. A copy of one of Clewell's poems was on the wall: "Jack Ruby Talks Business With the New Girl."

"When I needed a break, I'd go and stare at the poem and think, 'that's what it's supposed to be.'"

