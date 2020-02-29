🔥David Beckham would welcome Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as Inter Miami target 'big name players'🔥

David Beckham says his new MLS franchise have ambitions to bring in “big name players from Europe” and is open to the idea of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo seeing out their playing days with his side.

Inter Miami will play their first competitive game when they visit Los Angeles FC on Sunday night for the opening weekend of the new MLS season.

Beckham himself made the move across the Atlantic in 2007, joining LA Galaxy from Real Madrid, and it was a clause inserted in his contract then that allowed him to buy the expansion franchise.

Some of European football’s biggest names have followed suit, with the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Thierry Henry, Kaka, Steven Gerrard and Ashley Cole among those to have made the switch, and Beckham would love to see the likes of Messi and Ronaldo join them.

“We really believe in the roster we have, the players that we have we’re really happy with,” he said.

“But we have also talked about if we have the opportunity to bring in big name players from Europe into our city, we will do that.

“Every team in the world would want Messi and Ronaldo in their teams, but we always talked about us being different from any other team, which I am sure every other owner says exactly the same thing.

“So that’s what we will try to do and if we have the opportunity to bring big name players in then great.”