🔥David Beckham says friend Prince Harry is 'that person every father wants to be'🔥

David Beckham is the latest celebrity to throw his support behind Harry and Meghan, saying that he’s “proud to see him growing up as an individual.”

The former soccer pro spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his latest venture as co-owner of the new Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami.

But as the 44-year-old discussed his own move to the US, it didn’t take long for another famous move to come up – that of Harry and Meghan to North America, following their announcement they are stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.

Prince William, David Beckham and Prince Harry in 2010 (Photo by Luca Ghidoni – Pool/Getty Images)

“I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends, and that’s the most important thing for me,” said Beckham, who attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 with his wife, Victoria.

“I think he’s enjoying being a young father – a father for the first time – and that’s what we always spoke about,” he said of Harry and Meghan welcoming their first child, Archie, in May 2019. “When you’re a parent, it changes everything for you,” added Beckham, who is a father of four.

David and Victoria Beckham arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 (Getty Images)

“He always needs to be happy. We love him, and he’s an amazing person – and that’s what’s the most important thing,” Beckham continued of his friend. “I’m proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be. Every father wants to be loving to their children, and that’s what I see with him.”

Beckham also extended an invite to Harry, Meghan and baby Archie to attend a soccer game for his new team at Fort Lauderdale Stadium.

And given that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently spotted having dinner with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in nearby Miami, it seems like a return trip may be in the near future.