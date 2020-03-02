🔥David Beckham says 'exciting times ahead' for Inter Miami after MLS debut ends in defeat to LAFC🔥

David Beckham says he is proud of his Inter Miami team and expressed huge optimism for the future despite the club suffering defeat on their Major League Soccer (MLS) debut.

Years in the making after the former England captain exercised a clause in his Los Angeles Galaxy contract to buy an expansion franchise in 2014, Club Internacional de Futbol Miami officially debuted in a competitive fixture on Sunday evening against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium.

A memorable evening ultimately ended in disappointment as a stunning first-half chip from former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela condemned the Herons to a narrow 1-0 loss, but the result did little to dampen Beckham’s enthusiasm for the future.

“Very proud moment for our club today and the team did us proud,” he said.

“It’s been a long journey but this is only the beginning. To Diego, the team and our entire staff…we should be very proud how far we have come and what the future holds.

David and Victoria Beckham watch Inter Miami’s MLS debut from the stands at Banc of California Stadium (Getty Images)

“Exciting times ahead.”

Beckham’s side, managed by two-time Concacaf Champions League winner Diego Alonso, showed flashes of promise in their first outing against a strong LAFC unit.

LAFC only played their first MLS game in March 2018 but have reached the play-offs in each of their first two seasons in the league and clinched the Supporters’ Shield – awarded to the team with the best regular season record – last year.

And the hosts, managed by former long-serving USA head coach Bob Bradley, looked to assert their dominance in the opening stages.

Vela crossed to Diego Rossi after five minutes, but his header across goal was acrobatically saved by goalkeeper Luis Robles – who joined Inter after making 238 appearances for New York Red Bulls.

Inter Miami are managed by former Uruguay international Diego Alonso (Getty Images)

LAFC had the ball in the net four minutes later only for Mark-Anthony Kaye’s goal to be ruled out for offside against Rossi.

Miami began to grow into the contest and forced former Holland international Kenneth Vermeer into a smart save after 37 minutes, diving to his left to deny Matias Pellegrini.

But Vela, on his 31st birthday, produced a piece of individual brilliance to give LAFC the lead on the stroke of half-time, dancing his way to the edge of the area before executing a sublime chip over Robles.

The hosts thought they had doubled the lead 30 seconds into the second half but Rossi was denied by the offside flag once again.

A wonderful first-half goal from Carlos Vela condemned Inter Miami to an opening defeat (USA TODAY Sports)

Mexico international Rodolfo Pizarro then came within inches of netting Miami’s historic first goal in MLS, but his prodded effort fell just the wrong side of the post.

Inter Miami return to action against DC United in Washington next weekend before making their home bow in Fort Lauderdale against Beckham’s former side LA Galaxy on March 14.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.