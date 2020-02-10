🔥David Beckham pays tribute to Elton John on Instagram following Oscars win🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

David Beckham has paid tribute to his friend Sir Elton John after waking to news of his Oscar win.

Beckham, who is a longtime friend of the musician, shared a picture of Sir Elton and his partner David Furnish posing together with the gold statuette.

Sir Elton and songwriter Bernie Taupin took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song for ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ from the movie Rocketman, making it the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer’s second Oscar win.

‘Waking up to this news this morning made me emotional and so proud as I know the work that has gone into this and it proves that if you work hard enough great things happen ♥️ congratulations we love you both @eltonjohn’, Beckham wrote on Instagram.

Sir Elton John and David Furnish speak to David and Victoria Beckham at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle (getty images)

The former footballer and the musician have known each other for more than 25 years.

Last September Beckham paid tribute to Sir Elton at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards: “I’ve known Elton longer than I’ve known my wife and he is an incredible person” Beckham said.

Last year, the Beckhams spent time with Sir Elton and David Furnish on holiday in France.

On Sunday night Sir Elton hosted his annual Oscars party to raise funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation which was attended by stars including Sharon Stone, Caitlyn Jenner and Heidi Klum.