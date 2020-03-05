🔥David Beckham opens up about friendship with Justin Bieber on The Ellen DeGeneres Show🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

David Beckham has already had quite the busy week between his Inter Miami soccer team making its debut and his oldest son Brooklyn Beckham’s 21st birthday.

But the former soccer pro still found time to stop by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 4, where he discussed everything from trick-or-treating at Justin Bieber’s house with his children to co-owning a soccer team.

While the 44-year-old’s wife, Victoria, paid Ellen a visit just last fall, it had been years since David stopped by.

First up, Ellen asked David to weigh in on Victoria’s previous comments that son Romeo had inherited his father’s dance skills (or lack thereof) after she had recorded a Tik Tok video with him for his account.

David Beckham attends the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London, England (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

“I thought I could dance, personally,” David replied. “Most people think they’re great dancers when you’re up there, and after a couple of drinks, of course. But Victoria has this tendency to turn around to me mid-dance, saying, ‘Are you okay there, what are you doing?’ Which then totally puts me off, and I walk off and sit down,” he continued, adding, “But Romeo actually can dance – not as well as his other brothers, but he can dance.”

After sharing that his son Cruz is musically talented, while youngest child Harper has taken up soccer, David told Ellen about taking the kids trick-or-treating at Justin’s house this past year.

“Well, we all follow Justin on Instagram, of course, we’re all fans and we all love him. And it was coming towards the end of our night of trick or treating – the kids have had far too much candy and enjoyed themselves a lot,” he said.

“On the way back, Romeo turned around to me and he said, ‘Justin is giving snow cones away.’ And I was like, ‘Really, how do you know?’ They said, ‘Dad, can you just contact him? I’m sure he’ll reply to you.’ So I DM’ed him and he got back within seconds, and he said, ‘Yup, we’re doing it now.’ We were literally two minutes from the house, so we went straight around there, turned up and we all got snow cones.”

Because this is The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin popped out of a box sitting between David and Ellen in an attempt to scare him. Quick to recover from the surprise, David went on to rave about the ‘Yummy’ singer.

“He’s the most amazing human being, he really is. For someone to have achieved what he has achieved and still be an amazing person,” he said, adding, “I always gauge it off of how people are to kids – to my kids – and he has been so kind to my kids over the years.”

David and Victoria Beckham at the Inter Miami debut, March 1, 2020 (Getty Images)

Of course, David also chatted about soccer, telling Ellen about his team’s Major League Soccer debut.

“When I was playing the game, I never even dreamt for a minute that I’d become an owner of a team. I always want to have a legacy in the game, it’s important to me and also to my family. For my kids to walk into that stadium that we’ve built in 20 years’ time and say, ‘Daddy built this,’ that’s something that I wanted to have.”