🔥David Beckham kept the train ticket Victoria Beckham wrote her phone number on when they first met🔥

David and Victoria Beckham are one of the most iconic British celebrity couples today and celebrated their twentieth anniversary last year.

Over the years, their lives have changed a lot from establishing their business empire to having four children – but David revealed he still has a memento from the very first time he spoke with his future wife.

David was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed to the talk show host that he still has the train ticket she wrote her phone number on for him. The former England captain, who has been married to Victoria since 1999, explained that he was a young player at Manchester United when he met her for the first time.

He said: “She came to watch me in a game in London with her manager at the time and one of the other Spice Girls, Sporty Spice.

“We knew of them, obviously, because they were pretty big at the time. And I was just establishing myself in the Manchester United team at the time. But we all had our favourite Spice Girl.”

Asked by Fallon if the then-Victoria Adams was his favourite, a laughing Beckham replied: “She was obviously my favourite, might be a bit awkward if (she) wasn’t.”

He then told how Victoria travelled to Manchester the following week and they spoke for the first time – and he still has a memento from the day.

Beckham, whose Inter Miami football club are about to enter Major League Soccer in the US, said: “She’d had a couple of drinks so I decided why not, I’ll try and get her number.

“We talked for about an hour in the players’ lounge. She actually got the train up that day so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have.”

The Beckhams tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in July 1999. As one of the most iconic celebrity weddings of all time, the couple reportedly spent £500k on the affair and change into violently purple matching outfits for their wedding reception.

They have four children – sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 and eight-year-old daughter Harper.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.