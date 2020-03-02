🔥David and Victoria Beckham 'to spend £100k' on Brooklyn Beckham's 21st birthday party in Cotswolds🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

You only turn 21 once, and the Beckham s are reportedly pulling out all the stops for their son Brooklyn’s milestone birthday.

Victoria and David Beckham are believed to be spending £100k on the bash – more than triple the cost of the average UK wedding.

Brooklyn will turn 21 on March 4th and is reportedly set to celebrate in style on Saturday 7th with a party at his parents’ Cotswolds mansion, which they purchased for £6.15 million in 2016.

A source told the outlet, “A lot of thought and effort has gone into Brooklyn’s big day, and he is really excited. It’ll be wall to wall celebrities, and a lot more extravagant than the hiring out of the local town hall.”

The eldest Beckham son, who rubs shoulders with A-listers and is regularly seen at high profile events including Cannes Film Festival, is set to have an elite guest list as well.

Reported guests are said to include Niall Horan, model Cara Delevingne, Gordon and Tana Ramsay, Guy and Rocco Ritchie and his mother’s Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton.

The Sun claims the family will be spending £100,000 on the party – over three times the average 2019 UK wedding cost of £31,974.

His girlfriend Nicola Peltz, who he called the “love of my life” on Instagram, is also expected to attend.

Peltz and Brooklyn have been dating since October 2019. Peltz is an actor who has starred in films including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Transformers: Age of Extinction and Bates Motel.

The Beckhams’ Cotswolds mansion has been the site of other glamorous parties, including a star-studded 2019 New Year’s Eve party which included a fireworks display and guests such as Liv Tyler.

Inside the world of extravagant celebrity children’s birthday parties

1) Stormi Webster – an entire Stormiworld amusement park

Billionaire Kylie Jenner brought to life a theme park themed after her daughter not once, but twice.

Featuring a gigantic blow up model of Stormi’s head that guests entered through as well as amusement park rides, it was all brought together by celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss.

Twitter users joked that the party was “nightmare fuel”, as Stormi’s head featured prominently on rides and someone was hired to wear a mascot head.

2) Blue Ivy Carter – booking out the entire zoo

For Stormi’s second birthday, Beyonce and Jay-Z booked out an entire zoo in Miami called Jungle Island.

Described as a ‘contemporary theme park’ with orangutans, over 300 birds and lemurs, VIP tickets usually go for $240 a pop.

Although it’s highly unlikely Beyonce and Jay-Z wouldn’t be able to afford the price tag, it helps that children under 3 go free.

3) Sophia Rutland – a £70k first birthday party

Tamara Ecclestone’s daughter Sophia celebrated her first year on the planet in style, as her mother and father Jay Rutland are believed to have splashed out £70k on a farmyard-themed birthday party.

From hiring a princess entertainer to a balloon castle, live animals including Shetland ponies, puppies, sheep and even a real zebra were hired for the day.

4) Suri Cruise – $100k for Wolfgang Puck catering and flowers

Back when Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were together, they threw their then-two year old daughter Suri a ridiculously expensive birthday party.

It was reported they spent $45,000 on catering by celeb chef Wolfgang Puck, $17k on fresh flowers and more than $5k on a four-tiered butterfly birthday cake.