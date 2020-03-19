🔥David and Victoria Beckham promote coronavirus self-isolation and thank NHS🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

David and Victoria Beckham are following self-isolation rules as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The couple is notorious for using social media to give fans an inside look at their life, with photos from milestone events like their son Brooklyn’s 21st birthday party and silly videos like Victoria’s TikTok cameo on son Romeo’s account.

But with the virus spreading across the world, David and Victoria took a moment to check in with their followers and share advice from experts.

David and Victoria Beckham attend the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in London (Getty Images)

Taking to their Instagram accounts separately, David shared a note with his followers first, which began, “I know these are tough times and I wanted to send my thoughts and best wishes to you all as we face these unprecedented challenges in our world.”

He then offered a hopeful message to his Instagram following, which at present, exceeds 61 million worldwide. “We can get through this together if we focus on protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our communities,” he said.

“Key for this time is that we focus on the facts and trustworthy places of information,” Beckham stressed, noting UNICEF and WHO instructions for staying healthy, which include washing hands regularly and thoroughly, covering your mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing and avoiding close contact with others.

David then shared that he would be posting the link to UNICEF’s coronavirus explanation and advice page to his Instagram bio, before sharing another photo of himself (and the top of Cruz’s head, who seemingly tried to photobomb).

Holding a sign with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor, Beckham wrote, “VB and my kids,” encouraging his fans and six celebs in particular (including his oldest son Brooklyn) to share their own photos.

Victoria shared a message similar to David’s first Instagram post, adding her thanks to members of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service and healthcare professionals worldwide.

“We are continuing to learn from the experts and navigating a new way of communicating and supporting each other through this time,” she said.

“Most of all, I am thinking of the incredible NHS staff and healthcare workers around the world. We cannot thank them enough,” Victoria continued.

“The solidarity and kindness that has spread online is overwhelming, and we must continue to be kind and resilient,” Victoria encouraged her 28 million-plus followers as she signed off.

Before these latest posts, David and Victoria had been sharing pictures to Instagram of the entire Beckham crew (sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper) in Miami.

The family was there to support David’s new Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami, as well the proposed Miami Freedom Park stadium he’s having built to serve as the team’s home base.