🔥David Abel and wife Sally post pictures from hospital beds after leaving coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship🔥

British cruise passenger David Abel has described how he “nearly passed out” as he arrived in hospital after the leaving the quarantined ship Diamond Princess.

Mr Abel and his wife Sally, who announced this week that they had tested positive for coronavirus , were among 74 Biritsh nationals staying on the ship.

They have now been taken to hospital in Japan where they are being treated for the virus.

British nationals on the ship will be repatriated on a flight departing Tokyo on Friday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Those repatriated from the ship will be quarantined at accommodation at Arrowe Park on the Wirral on their return, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said.

David Abel posted a picture of his wife Sally in hospital (David Abel/Facebook )

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Mr Abel said that he and his wife had been taken to hospital in Japan by ambulance after leaving the ship.

“Outside the hospital I came over a bit weird and nearly passed out. Every pore on my body opened and I was wheelchaired to our room,” he said.

He revealed that both he and Mrs Abel have a cold, but it has not yet turned into pneumonia. He also said again in the post that the couple have coronavirus.

David and Sally Abel (PA)

“Full health inspection and now we know what’s going on. We both contracted a cold (unaware of) and it has not yet turned into pneumonia. (we do have coronavirus),” he wrote.

“Tomorrow the big tests commence. chest x-rays, ECG, chest scan, urine + more.

“We are both in the best place! They do know what they are doing and our two nurses are gorgeous. Sally likes the Dr too.

“Following treatments we require two days of all clear tests then we go for another big 3rd round of tests.”

David has been vlogging his experience on the Diamond Princess (David Abel Celebrant Training (YouTube))

Mr Abel said that the couple still had a number of tests to undergo, but that this post would be his last for “some time” due to WiFi problems.

He added: “Just logged on to Three (my network) and they have charged me £57 for the text messages & good wishes photos people have been sending us.

“So final decision, after 10 years I shall be leaving Three.

“Last communication so please don’t worry about not hearing from us.”

He added: “See you all before you know it. All the best, Sally & David.”

Sharing a picture of his wife in another post, he said: “Now Sally’s turn. Both beds in same room.”

Mr Abel’s update came as two Japanese passengers from the same ship were revealed to have died since contracting the deadly coronavirus.

The ship was the largest cluster of Covid-19 cases outside of China after at least 621 people were confirmed to have contracted the illness on board.