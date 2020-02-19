🔥Dave's powerful 'Black' lyrics – and the added Brits verse🔥

Dave made a powerful statement at last night’s Brit Awards, raising issues of racism and inequality in his performance of his hit song Black.

The 21-year-old rapper, who won the award for Album of the Year, not only reeled off rhymes from the song, but also took aim at Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, whom he called “racist”.

Dave also made reference to the Windrush generation, Grenfell and the treatment of Meghan Markle, before paying tribute to London Bridge attack victim Jack Merritt.

Downing Street has refused to comment but Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended the PM on BBC Breakfast, stating that although she didn’t see Dave’s performance, she believed ot was “very much a generalisation”.

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ms Patel commented: “I know the Prime Minister, I have worked with the Prime Minister for a long time, for many years. He is absolutely not a racist,” before adding, “I disagree with it.”

Here, we take a look at the lyrics in Black – and the added verse included in Dave’s Brits 2020 performance.

Priti Patel defended PM Boris Johnson after Dave’s politically-charged Brits rap (BBC )

What was the added verse in Dave’s Brits performance?

The Streatham rapper began his performance saying: “It is racist, whether or not it feels racist, the truth is our Prime Minister’s a real racist.

“They say – ‘You should be grateful, we’re the least racist.’ I say the least racist is still racist.”

As he continued his unexpected segment, Dave commented on the treatment of the Duchess of Sussex, saying: “If you don’t wanna get it then you’re never get it out how the news treats Kate versus how they treat Meghan.”

Dave’s Black lyrics

(Courtesy of Warner Chapell and Hal Leonard Europe)

The first verse of the song opens with the lines: “Look, black is beautiful, black is excellent / Black is pain, black is joy, black is evident.”

Dave also comments on the struggle of having “twice as hard” just to level with those who are white, despite “know[ing] you’re better”.

The politically-charged rap goes on to reference child soldiers blasts slavery, stating: “Black is so much deeper than just African-American / Our heritage been severed, you never got to experiment / With family trees, ’cause they teach you ’bout famine and greed / And show you pictures of our fam on their knees.”

His rap concludes with the powerful line: “Black is like the sweetest f***in’ flavour, here’s a taste of it / But black is all I know, there ain’t a thing that I would change in it,” and has been praised for its anthemic qualities online.