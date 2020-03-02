🔥Dave Chappelle, Ali Wong and more headline Netflix is a Joke Fest🔥

Dave Chappelle performs to a sold out crowd onstage at the Hollywood Palladium on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Jamie Foxx, David Letterman, Dave Chappelle, and Kevin Hart headline Netflix is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles from April 27-May 3, 2020. Netflix has started off with a bang this year, and it continues with the Netflix is a Joke Fest! There are so many comedians coming to this festival. If you’re a fan of comedy, this event is basically a must-attendNetflix announced Monday that they’re teaming up with Live Nation to take over the city of Los Angeles for a 7-day comedy special, according to a report from Deadline.The festival with is set for April 27-May 3 and will feature some of the world’s most admired comedians. Those that are set to attend to the festival include Ali Wong, Dave Chappelle, Jamie Foxx, Amy Schumer, David Letterman, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence, the cast of Schitt’s Creek and many more, according to the report.The festival will take place in over 20 different venues in Los Angeles and will wrap up on May 3 with a ceremony, The Hall, honoring the all-time greats across the comedy field. There will be an official induction for a few comedy legends that night.Deadline reports Kevin Hart, Sarah Silverman, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, and others will pay their respects to the inductees to The Hall that includes Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers, Alan Carr and George Carlin. The Hall will be taped and available to stream later in May.Watch the announcement video below!One of the bigger events happening at the Netflix is a Joke Fest is STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ celebration. This particular event will shine a light on LGBTQ+ comedians that will feature Wanda Skyes, Rosie O’Donnell, Hannah Gadsby, Sandra Bernhard and Margaret Cho.STAND OUT will take place at The Greek Theatre on May 1 at 7 PM.Other venues that will be featured during the festival include the Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood Palladium, The Largo, The Fonda, The Orpheum and many more.Netflix continues to show that they are ahead of the game with continued releases of great content and events.Netflix is a Joke Fest is a can’t miss event! Non-stop comedy for a week in one of the greatest cities in the world. Sign me up!Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 6.Will you be attending or watching Netflix is a Joke Fest? Let us know in the comments!We’ll share more information about the release date of the festival on Netflix when we find out.