At its heart, My Spy is a story about Dave Bautista getting caught during spy work by a young girl who then blackmails him into teaching her how to be a spy. However, a subplot in this story has young Sophie living next to a gay couple who help drive the tale to some of its funniest moments. Ahead of its release, Dave Bautista has spoken about the LGBT representation in the movie and the fans’ reactions to it.

In fact, he mentioned that when My Spy was first coming together, he had in mind a RuPaul-type of individual – or actually he had in mind RuPaul – as the neighbor. UItimately, the movie did not go this casting route or direction, but it did hire Devere Rogers, who Bautista says “steals every scene.”

While My Spy’s release date has now been pushed back to April 17, 2020 following the wide spread of the recent Coronavirus, the movie has already screened in some places. Kidzcoolit and Youth Got It was the outlet reacting to the new kids noting not only is the movie funny but it has great LGBTQ+ representation.

Dave Bautista has always been pretty open with his thoughts, so when he saw the tweet and took the opportunity to explain more about the backstory behind the casting and also talking about wanting a diverse cast for My Spy. The part-Filipino actor definitely got his wish. Along with himself and Devere Rogers, Ken Jeong, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Kristen Schaal, Nicola Correia-Damude, and Chloe Coleman round out the main cast.

It should be noted, he’s not wrong. Having seen My Spy early, I can confirm that Devere Rogers is a delightful addition to the movie. He and his onscreen partner Todd (Noah Dalton Danby) get some of the film’s best comedic material, but without giving anything away, much of this falls on Devere Rogers’ shoulders.

I hadn’t seen this guy in anything before — having not been on the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend train –and he was really just the right casting for My Spy.

My Spy’s very own Devere Rogers saw the nice tweet from Dave Bautista and shared his own nice comment back, so there’s a little bit of a bromance going on here. (Albeit one that’s not quite as epic as also wrester-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s.)

Meanwhile, while we will have to wait a few more weeks for My Spy to hit theaters, it’s not like the movie is alone in shifting its release date. A bunch of other wide release films, from F9 and A Quiet Place Part II to family movies like Trolls and Peter Rabbit 2 have also shifted dates around. The moves came after No Time To Die was the first major movie to shift its release date in 2020 in the U.S.

Meanwhile, this weekend Bloodshot and The Hunt are still expected to open domestically per usual. You can see the updated list of release dates here.