🔥Dave Bautista Claps Back At My Spy Hater🔥

Following Dave Bautista’s breakout performance as Drax the Destroyer in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the former WWE wrestler has found success in Hollywood between his roles in Spectre, Blade Runner 2049 and Stuber. Some of his choices follow in the footsteps of big stars such as Dwayne Johnson and John Cena, but he’s not having any of your hate.

Dave Bautista has a reputation of saying what he feels in the public eye, and now he has taken to Twitter to shut down a fan regarding his upcoming movie My Spy. Check it out:

And there you go. The actor was called when a Twitter user pointed out the trend of brawny actors taking on family comedies ala Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1990 hit Kindergarten Cop. He mentioned The Rock, John Cena and Dave Bautista in his tweet and said they cannot “improve” on the “seminal classic.” Bautista pulled out the middle finger emoji and called the Twitter user a judgmental prick. Ouch!

It’s certainly been a trend for actor types such as Dave Bautista to make comedies featuring children, as well as going for badass action flicks. The Rock had The Game Plan among many others, and John Cena recently had his turn with Playing With Fire. Next up is Bautista. My Spy is about a CIA operative who is found out by a nine-year-old girl and is blackmailed into teaching her the ropes of spy work.

For some reason, STX Films has switched up the release date for My Spy two times. Originally set for an August 2019 date, it ended up being pushed to January and now coming out this month. Studios often do this because they aren’t drumming enough interest for the movie and need to market it more. Similar changes were made to Alita: Battle Angel and X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019. A trailer was ready for My Spy almost a year ago now.

There’s something to be said about a star such as Dave Bautista sticking to his guns and not being afraid to say how he feels. The actor was especially vocal when James Gunn was previously fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 by Disney for old, controversial tweets. The director has since been reinstated to complete the Marvel trilogy, and Bautista and Disney have since buried the hatchet despite all his bad mouthing.

Concerning the Twitter comments, Dave Bautista has certainly raised the bar for actors of his roots. Think about it: he’s in multiple Marvel movies, including the highest-grossing one of all time; he’ll have been in two Denis Villeneuve movies once Dune hits theaters later this year; and he’s starring in Zack Snyder’s zombie flick, Army of the Dead. My Spy hits theaters on March 13.