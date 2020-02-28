🔥Daughter of alleged Mexican drug kingpin El Mencho arrested🔥

The daughter of alleged Mexican drug kingpin Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” has been arrested in Washington D.C. on drug trafficking charges, a U.S. official told CBS News. Oseguera Cervantes, allegedly the head of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion, is considered the “number one priority for DEA,” Matthew Donahue, the DEA’s top agent in Mexico, told CBS News in September.

Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, who is known as “La Negra,” was arrested Wednesday at the federal courthouse when she went to see her brother, Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez, who is known as “El Menchito.” Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez was extradited from Mexico last week and charged with drug trafficking. A U.S. official told CBS News Oseguera Gonzalez entered the U.S. legally, and Border Patrol agents were apparently unaware she was under indictment.

She was charged with engaging in transactions or dealings in properties with businesses blacklisted by the Treasury Department that allegedly provided financial support to Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion, or CJNG. Oseguera Gonzalez pleaded not guilty. Her father is believed to be hiding in Mexico. His cartel is responsible for at least one-third of the drugs entering the U.S. by land and sea, CBS News’ Adriana Diaz reported in September. According to the Department of Justice, the cartel has trafficked “tons” of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin. There is a $10 million bounty for Oseguera Cervantes. Anders Triay contributed reporting.