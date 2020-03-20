🔥Dashboard Confessional turns 20: Catching up with frontman Chris Carrabba to talk 'The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most' and the future of emo🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Think back to 2000 – cell phones were bricks used to play Snake and actually make phone calls, The Apprentice had yet to air and TRL was where everyone went to get new music (and Kazaa).

Now, 20 years later, much has changed – but one album, Dashboard Confessional’s The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most is still just as popular.

The album was released through Fiddler Records and limited to 1,000 copies (Screaming Infidelities currently has more than 12 million plays on Spotify ).

Two decades later, the band’s frontman, Chris Carrabba is on tour to celebrate the emo anthems that are still resonating with his audience of now jaded millennials.

In the years since, he’s amassed a whole slew of celebrity fans, from Taylor Swift to Kacey Musgrave’s husband Ruston Kelly, who recently released a ‘Screaming Infidelities’ cover on his Dirt Emo album.

In 2002, he appeared on MTV Unplugged, where New York teens sang along to his every word like a sleepaway camp singalong (the former camp counselor’s shows have always thrived on audience involvement, with the crowd more often than not drowning out the screaming frontman once the chorus starts).

I took the CD out of the Boca Raton Library when I was 12 and was immediately enthralled with his relatably raw lyrics and ability to put all of my tween emotions into songs. The songs were deeply emotional and didn’t sound like anything else on the radio – in 2002, Nickelback was number one with ‘How You Remind Me,’ followed by Ashanti and Nelly close behind.

While some lyrics and might sound over-emotional now (“Wandering this house like I’ve never wanted out / And this is about as social as I get now”), for suburban tweens, it was fodder for AIM away messages and provided the soundtrack to breakups, make ups and everything in between – and somehow, decades later, it still has the same kick it did back in the noughties.

Now, Carrabba, 44, is touring to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary, hitting New York City to play The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most and A Mark, a Mission a Brand a Scar in their entirety at Webster Hall, in two sold out shows. During his first concert, he played the album in full while throwing in a few surprises, including his Justin Bieber ‘Love Yourself’ cover and the new song ‘Burning Heart.’

In person, Carrabba is just as thoughtful as his lyrics would lead you to believe, contemplating two decades of rock stardom, his devoted fan base, why this album has resonated and what the next 20 years hold.

Take me back to 2000. When you first released the album, where were you playing? And what was the audience reaction like at the time? Was it still like that same sing along or was the building at the time?

“In 2000, I was playing exclusively with punk rock and post punk and hardcore bands. I didn’t even know people played coffee shops. I would just play the shows that were part of my scene.

The sing alongs happened jarringly quickly, I was not expecting it. I had sing alongs in all the other bands, but it would be a song with a chorus sung along. All of a sudden I was just playing these Dashboard songs and people would sing every single word like it was the chorus of ‘Sweet Child of Mine.’

The watershed moment was much later. People perceive us to be an overnight success. It took three years for that tipping point to happen. Shows were really small for three years but they were that engaged – the audience was. They were totally and immediately part of the band.”

When did you start to tour nationally?

“I had this tour in October of 2000 that I thought would be the only tour I would ever do with Dashboard, since this was a side project from Further Seems Forever, but things didn’t work out with Further. When I went on that tour, I didn’t know that I was going to be in Dashboard forever.

I thought I’d come home back to Florida and figure out what band I was going to be in next. But it was shocking to get out there and be in places like Virginia or Jersey, or Salt Lake City and people would be singing these songs. They weren’t people I knew. I hadn’t played the record for them or given them a copy. It was really, really shocking to me.”

Where were fans finding out about you in the early days?

“Napster. It was like a living Social Network, not an online social show social network. People were getting the songs on Napster, but they were burning it for all their friends.

That’s another reason why I was so shocked because I thought, ‘How could they know the songs if I wasn’t here to convince them that I’m worth listening to and then to convince them even further to buy one of my CDs for three bucks – or a buck, it was a sliding scale. Whatever you wanted to pay. All of it felt really good and a little bit scary that it might be too good to be true.”

(Guadalupe Bustos)

At the time, when you started to experience the crowd sing along, did you have a feeling of what it would become?

“I started to realize that Dashboard was the thing that I’d been looking for. I didn’t think that this was going to be this big, definitive success story. I just thought, wow, this is the life experience I’d hoped to have and I’m having it. I’m going to see how long it lasts and I couldn’t conceive of it lasting more than two years if I got really, really lucky. I still have this weird thing where I always assess things in two years, every two years. I just gotta say, ‘Is this still it? Do we get another two years?’

Another 20 years?

“Maybe we do.”

What do you think it is about The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most that has made it what it is 20 years later?

“I can tell you all the reasons why the record is important to me but I can’t tell you why it’s so important to the people that embrace it. Or, or how it became important in people’s lives either for a period or for forever. I want to know one day, but I don’t want to know too soon. Because I’m afraid then I’ll accidentally try to do it and there’s no way to succeed if you try to do it. I don’t think I’ll tell you in 20 more years why it’s important.”

I’ll tell you in 20 more years why it’s important to me.

“Okay, that feels fair. Feels like a fine time to reassess things, kind of like I’ve never watched our Live from Madison Square Garden or I’ve never watched when we covered Automatically the People with Michael Stipe, I’ve never watched our Unplugged. How could it live up to my memory?”

(Guadalupe Bustos)

For The Best Ones of the Best Ones, how did you decide what to put on that album?

“I reached out to this the street team we have, a loose affiliation of these fans, some I’ve known some since 20 years ago. Because I realized I write the songs in isolation, but as soon as they’re out in the world, they’re not mine anymore. Dashboard’s not me, it’s me and this audience. I was eager for them to be involved in picking the tracklist and there were songs that I was surprised made it.”

What songs were you surprised by?

“‘Fever Dreams,’ which is a song I quite liked when I put it out there. I never thought it found any legs like, it’s not a song that’s oft requested. But I guess it’s what I would call a bedroom song. Something you listen to maybe while you’re doing other things.

I was surprised at anything from Shade of Poison Trees made it on there to be honest, because the whole point of that record was to challenge ourselves. We had 11 days off and said, ‘Let’s see if I can write and record the record in 11 days.’ To think any of it ranks up there with my best work feels a little self-indulgent. Although, I do think I’ve gotten lucky a couple of times on that album.”

And then you notoriously love a cover.

“I have an obsession with covers because I’m such a huge, huge music fan. When I first started learning to play music, I couldn’t afford guitar lessons, and I couldn’t afford a guitar.

I had no building blocks to learn anybody else’s songs. That seemed like a skill set that had to be acquired through a lot of study, which probably is true. Now, where I got lucky was if I had been able to afford guitar lessons, maybe that’s all I would have ever done, been happy enough learning some covers.

Instead, I became obsessed with songwriting because it was the only way I was going to get to do this fun thing, which is playing guitar and singing. Now, all these years later when I have the skill set in place, where I can do covers and interpret songs differently than they originally intended, or get close to them in the arrangement, but put my own spin on it, it’s kind of a joyous endeavor for me.”

How did you choose your last set of covers – including the Bieber one?

“The Bieber one is the outlier.”

I would love it if you were a big Belieber…

“We have this charity that we’re involved in, a group of friends and myself, called I Believe in Nashville. After the tornado, we sold quite a lot of T-shirts and all the proceeds are going to disaster relief and rebuilding. Just when we thought it had crested, Justin Bieber​ posted about it. If I wasn’t a Belieber before that, I would be – but I was.

I’ve heard all of Bieber’s songs, but all I had an understanding that this guy’s a great singer, and he’s a great talent. It’s not for me, which is also okay. I generally don’t really care for pop music. He does incredibly well, but it’s just not my style. It doesn’t draw me in. When I heard ‘Love Yourself’ and the fact that it was sparse, revealing, a little self-effacing and all that stuff, it drew me in. I mean, it got its hooks in me as a song. I found myself playing it a lot.

Sometimes when I have a little time I just record. That was the only one I recorded with the intention of making a cover. I’m lucky and fortunate to be friends with the other three – Cam from Sorority Noise and Julian and Matty from The 1975. I recorded ‘Sex’ because it’s a brilliant song by a friend I wanted to feel closer to.”

You mentioned Julien Baker. I know you’re a huge fan of hers – who are the other musicians who you think are the future of the next 20 years of emo?

Well, it all depends on what they define themselves, as I know people have problems with that word and I don’t. I consider a lot of things emo that they themselves wouldn’t consider emo. I I would rather say who are the purveyors of emotional music that are moving music forward into a beautiful, thoughtful, pensive place and that’s steeped in feeling.

Big Thief, Soccer Mommy, The Front Bottoms – I don’t know whether they would consider themselves emo but I listen to those lyrics and it’s poetry that makes me feel something deeply. Every band Evan Weiss does – Into It. Over It. Gang of Youths doesn’t fall into the musical category but their lyrics really, really do.

I go back sometimes to that confusing thing of the lines between scenes. It’s not for me to say who fits what scene.”

What has the biggest surprise been about emo 20 years later? Was it seeing SoundCloud rappers adapt it? Was it the longevity of the genre?

“We had respect as a scene we lost respect probably deservedly so and I’m guilty of that too. My music got diluted a little bit and when the expectation that it must be successful, was levied, I’m not sure I did my best work then.

There’s a subset of hip hop that has embraced our ethos in and our honesty and to me, that’s a full circle thing because if you can hear the influence that hip hop had on me, having grown up a huge hip hop fan, it’s probably in just the rapid fire delivery of my lyrics. I’m certainly not a rapper and I wouldn’t excel in that but I’m influenced by so much and to see people cite us as influences that are radically different in tonality and style but not different in speaking so honestly about their emotions is encouraging.”

What has the response been like to this tour? Has it been different than the others since it’s the 20th anniversary?

“I can’t say that it’s been different because it’s that euphoria that sort of happens at our shows. If you’ve never been to a Dashboard show, and have heard people who troll us on the internet, you’d think that we’re just sad sacks and that’s what the environment is. But it’s not the case. It’s a joyful experience. I don’t write songs wallowing in pain. I write songs about getting out of pain, feeling better.”

I think you just answered the question about why it’s so popular right now.

“Maybe – it’s tough times. But it’s interesting that I speak to people now. They tell me how they related to the songs when they were younger and how they relate to them now as adults. They mean something very different to these folks, which is a great reward as a songwriter to know that the songs can be reshaped by the listener over time.

I’m a fan of nostalgia, I like feeling good about things I’ve loved in the past and going and celebrating that but I don’t think a 17, 18, 25-year-old person seeing us for the first time is doing it out of nostalgia.

Do you know how they’re finding you?

“I believe the Internet still puts music out.”

It’s probably the SoundCloud rappers!

“We get named checked a lot by the SoundCloud rappers. Julien, when she was first out, would talk about Dashboard a lot. Matty from The 1975 would talk about Dashboard. We got some fans just because the word got out that I’m friendly with Taylor Swift. I’m not sure that’s the most honorable way to get fans but if they stick around and like the music, I’ll take it.”

What’s next? What’s in store for the next 20 years of Dashboard?

“In the next two years for Dashboard, there’s new music that I’m working on. There are other bands I’m working with, new ideas I have for bands, other bands I’ve been in that I’d like to make music with.

In the absolute immediate future, I’m working on disaster relief efforts in Nashville, my hometown now.

I’m working diligently to motivate people to galvanize behind the Democratic candidate, no matter who it is. We have to galvanize, in order to beat the incumbent. I know not everybody loves the two that are left. Some very much love only one. My effort now is to just try to create some unity. It’s one bit of pulpit moment I have up there of proselytizing.

I’m not telling anybody who to vote for just telling them what a protest vote means for the country. That’s still their right to do it. But we’ll end up with who we have if that’s the case. That’s where my focus is right now.”