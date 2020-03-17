🔥Darling, I'm on the Tube: first Underground phone calls from tunnels able to be made🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tube passengers will be able to make mobile calls in some Underground tunnels for the first time today.

A trial was launched offering 4G signals on the eastern section of the Jubilee line, between Westminster and Canning Town.

Transport for London aims to introduce 4G across the entire line by the end of the year — with other Tube lines following.

The project means 4G will soon be available in all Jubilee line tunnels. Customers of all four UK mobile network operators — EE, O2, Vodafone and 3 — will be able to access the system. There will also be “enhanced” wifi connections at stations.

Connections for super-fast 5G have also been laid in the tunnels, as well as the Home Office’s emergency services network radio link.

TfL, which has paid £10 million towards the 4G infrastructure, hopes to receive £25 million in revenue over the first five years.

Ticket halls and corridors within stations are also covered by the pilot, except for London Bridge and Waterloo stations where the signal will only be available on the Jubilee line platforms.