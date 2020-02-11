Dark web fentanyl dealer known as ‘Drug Llama’ sentenced in East St. Louis court

EAST ST. LOUIS — A woman who sold fentanyl on the dark web as “the Drug Llama” was sentenced in federal court in East St. Louis to 13 years and 4 months in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday.Melissa Scanlan, of San Diego, created an account on a dark web marketplace known as the “Dream Market” that was used to sell at least 1,000 fentanyl pills per week from October 2016 to August 2018, prosecutors have said. The fentanyl was smuggled from Mexico in the “body cavities” of drug couriers, her plea said. Multiple sales of the drug were made to people in Madison County, authorities said.Scanlan, then 32, admitted in her guilty plea in October to selling fentanyl that killed a San Diego woman in 2017. She pleaded guilty to 10 federal drug charges, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, selling counterfeit drugs, misbranding drugs, conspiracy to commit international money laundering, one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, and five counts of distributing fentanyl.A man described by prosecutors as a co-conspirator, Brandon Arias, 34, also of San Diego, pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, five counts of illegally distributing fentanyl, selling counterfeit drugs, and misbranding drugs. He was sentenced in November to nine years in prison.

More than a dozen felony counts were dismissed against Marquise Henderson in a case that’s over three years old. Prosecutors say they intend to refile.

The suit by a Texas man claimed that a Pevely police officer seized his cellphone and threatened him with arrest as he was filming a traffic stop.

Ajla Zekan, 21, allegedly stabbed the cab driver approximately 11 times without any warning, according to court documents..

James Kempf shot himself in woods in the Ozarks as police approached his makeshift bed made of foil, foam board and a green tarp. The property owner said Kempf was a good friend driven crazy in a child-custody fight.

Marlon J. Hall is accused of involuntary manslaughter and other charges after his girlfriend, a passenger in the car, miscarried.

Jaren J. Harvey, 18, and Julian L. Alexander, 18, each has been charged with murder in the shooting last week of Dexter Byrd, 19.

Allegations in a Missouri lawsuit shed light on how some jail officials use restraint chairs, which have been linked to dozens of deaths.

The shooting happened near the Riverview Boulevard exit on I-70 on Wednesday night.

Mary Ann Gibson inflated her company’s cash flow figures to keep a line of credit. The bank lost $2.5 million when her company failed.

A victim told police that when she was 15, she started talking with Michael Bakale on mobile apps Whisper and Snapchat.