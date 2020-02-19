🔥”Dark Towers” explores the relationship between Donald Trump and Deutsche Bank🔥
Over the years, Deutsche Bank has grown to become one of the largest financial institutions in the world. But some say the bank has been built on a history of risky business alliances and unorthodox practices. In the new book out Tuesday, titled “Dark Towers – Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction,” author and New York Times finance editor David Enrich uncovers a historically rocky partnership between the president and the financial titan.