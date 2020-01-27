🔥’Dark cloud’ engulfs Dublin community after deaths of McGinley children🔥







Andrew McGinley with his children Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) An ambulance outside a house in the village of Newcastle, south west of Dublin city, where three children were found dead on Friday

Post-mortem examinations have been completed on three children found dead in a Dublin house on Friday evening.

Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were found dead at home, and their mother in a distressed state.

Interim post-mortem results are not being published for operational reasons and further toxicology results are still awaited.

The house at Parson’s Court, Newcastle, in the south-west of the city, was still sealed off yesterday for examinations by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A woman, thought to be the children’s mother, continues to receive medical treatment at Tallaght University Hospital.

It is understood gardai are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The children were described as “beautiful” – two big brothers who cherished their little sister, a girl who watched proudly from her buggy as her siblings played football on Saturday mornings.

There was a gaping hole left at Rathcoole Boys FC this weekend, with games cancelled, families left in shock and mourning.

Andrew McGinley, who’d normally be cheering his sons on from the sidelines, was instead seen sobbing at the back of St Finian’s Church, Newcastle.

Fr John Gilligan said: “The children’s father Andrew came to morning Mass at 10am on Saturday.

“We were shocked he’d thought to come along but he wanted to thank the community and you could see how much he valued the community’s support.

“He was so helpless. Some of the dads were in tears. I’ve been a priest for a long time and I’ve seen some very sad losses but for a community to lose three children, it’s just unbelievable.”

A Mass was also said at 12pm where the children were remembered. The boys’ principal Siobhán Mhic Gearailt, from Scoil Chrónáin in Rathcoole, and members of the Happy Feet nursery were at the service.

Fr Gilligan said: “Families are really are struggling, the community, is struggling. I (yesterday) relayed the loss we all felt and made tribute to the families across our community.

“Mums and dads gathered round in the car park after Mass, huddled round, supporting each other.

“During the Mass, I asked the children’s principal Siobhan, to say a few words. It’s so sad, she’s preparing to see the boys’ class friends, knowing the boys won’t be there. A child psychologist will be there in school giving support and she assured parents the school would do their best for the children.

“I asked the community to support each other. All the girls from the Happy Feet creche were here at church to remember Carla. They were relaying stories of Carla’s mum bringing her to creche every morning and how happy the little girl was.

“But they were all in bits. The community is rallying round but there’s a huge, dark cloud over us and all we could do was be there for each other but there is no language to express such a loss.”

Though matches were cancelled at Rathcoole Boys FC, coaches still attended on Saturday to offer children games as a means of offering comfort.

Fr Gilligan said: “What do you say to the children’s friends? They’ve lost their companions. It’s hard for them to grasp. They don’t understand. Some of the children said to me: ‘They’re angels in heaven’. But it’s so tough. Some of the parents are trying but there’s no answers.”

It’s believed Mr McGinley is originally from Donegal town and the children’s mother was understood to be from the Crumlin suburb of Dublin. Up until around 18 months ago they lived in Saggart, Co Dublin.

Mr McGinley had been on the road a great deal for work, to support his young family.

A book of condolence was opened at the church and there were plans to open another, at the local council offices.

As well as playing football, the McGinley boys were understood to have attended a drama group. The children were said to have enjoyed a packed social calendar.

Dave Hennessy, chairman of Rathcoole boys FC, said: “Conor was playing for the under 10s and he was a lovely little child, a very popular lad. The younger guy, Darragh was in the academy last year and he played for the under eights. The family really were always round the club.

“Little Carla was lovely, she was one of those children – she would make you smile. She’d come up in the buggy and she’d be round with her brothers.

“But matches are now cancelled and we are making counsellors available to the children.

“This tragedy has had a huge effect on the community, on children, families and the coaches here. Anything we can do, we’ll do it for the family, for Andrew. We want him to know we’re here for him. A tragedy like this, we want to do what we can, give what we can, to help in some way. We’re just waiting to hear about the funeral now but that’s going to be very, very hard.”

