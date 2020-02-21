🔥Danny Cipriani reveals he wanted to kill himself in emotional video about ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack's death🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Danny Cipriani has released a video revealing that he tried to buy a gun to kill himself when he was 22-years-old.

The England Rugby star released the 18 minute long video to speak out on mental health following the death of his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack.

In the video, the emotional 32-year-old said that he had been talking to Ms Flack regularly in the three to four months leading up to her death, and that he had missed a call from her on the day that she killed herself.

He begins the video by saying: “So someone that I loved as a person, very dearly, and someone I was very close to has decided to take her own life, as everyone knows…”

He continues that “it was ultimately embarrassment and shame that killed her.”

The rugby star goes on to reveal an attempt to buy a guy and kill himself when he was going through a “severe depression”.

He said: “I met a guy who was at a nightclub, he ended up being around.

“I knew he was a bad man, was in the scene, trying to make his way in whatever he was doing.

“I decided at this point it was time for me to take my own life and I tried to buy a gun from him. And I pulled out. Then I tried to buy it again, but I pulled out.

“This went on for two months. I couldn’t do it. Because I had some fight in me.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact the Samaritans on 116123 (free) or email jo@samaritans.org.

More follows…