🔥Daniel Sturridge 'devastated' by football ban and calls for betting industry reforms🔥

Daniel Sturridge has spoken of his devastation after being banned from football until June over betting offences.

The Englishman was found guilty of providing inside information related to gambling by an Football Association regulatory commission in June last year – an outcome that resulted in an initial six-week ban and a fine of £75,000.

However, the FA launched an appeal against that punishment after deeming it too lenient and have been successful, meaning a fresh worldwide ban lasting until June and an increased fine of £150,000 have been handed down instead.

The sanctions have resulted in Sturridge terminating his contract with Turkish outfit Trabzonspor by mutual consent.

Reacting to the news on social media, the striker spoke of the need for a review of football’s relationship with the betting industry and revealed his intention to campaign for change.

He said: “This has been a very long drawn out process over the last couple of years and difficult to concentrate on my football.

“I am going to continue to campaign for professional footballers to be able to speak to their families and close friends freely without the real risk of being charged.

“I feel the betting companies and the process of people placing bets on players moving clubs has to be stopped and although the appeal panel had recognised I hadn’t bet and no one else had bet, I was still charged.

“So it was very disappointing and upsetting for me to hear the news that the appeal panel had overturned the original highly qualified panel’s ruling.

“With that being said, it is devastating for me and I’m absolutely gutted about it. My season is over and I am devastated.”