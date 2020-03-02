🔥Daniel Sturridge ban: Former Liverpool, England striker handed worldwide football ban over betting rule breach🔥

Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge has been handed a worldwide football ban until June.

The striker, whose contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor was terminated on Monday morning, has also been fined £150,000 following a successful appeal from the FA over the findings of a regulatory commission over allegations of the provisions of inside information for gambling.

An FA statement read: “Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from all football and football-related activity from today until the end of 17 June 2020.

“Following an appeal by The FA of the previous findings of the independent Regulatory Commission in this case, an independent Appeal Board has found that the Regulatory Commission misapplied The FA’s Rules in relation to the use of inside information and made findings of fact which could not be sustained.

“As a result, the Appeal Board has found proven two further charges which were originally dismissed. Other factual findings of the Regulatory Commission were left undisturbed.

“In relation to the sanction, the Appeal Board agreed with The FA that the penalty originally imposed on Mr Sturridge was unduly lenient and therefore increased his effective playing ban from two weeks to four months. The Appeal Board also doubled the fine to £150,000.

“The written reasons in this matter are available below and provide considerable detail in relation to all the charges and the Appeal Board’s determinations of them. As will be clear, The FA takes any form of betting misconduct and the provision of inside information very seriously.

“FIFA has confirmed that the suspension will be of worldwide effect.”