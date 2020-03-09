🔥Daniel Levy sends Jose Mourinho Tottenham transfer warning🔥

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has said Jose Mourinho’s summer transfer budget will be hit if the club fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burnley left Mourinho’s side eighth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and four shy of Manchester United in fifth, following impressive wins for both clubs yesterday.

Spurs have played Champions League football in the past four seasons and they are looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit against RB Leipzig in the last-16 second leg in Germany tomorrow night.

Mourinho has ruled out making ­“massive changes” in the summer, but urged the club to “build a more ­balanced squad” to avoid injuries ­derailing another campaign.

In a meeting with the Tottenham ­Hotspur Supporters’ Trust last week, Levy played down the chances of a summer spending spree and said the club would continue to try to make stars, like Harry Winks, rather than buy them.

The minutes read: “Daniel Levy (DL) responded that Spurs have a net base spend of £200million in the last four years on players but maintained there is little correlation between money spent and winning. It’s about making the right decisions. Funds were ring-fenced for the summer, however not qualifying for the Champions League would have an impact all round.

“DL felt it was wrong to say Spurs didn’t pay competitive wages. Spurs are a club that makes superstars. Jose Mourinho wants to bring in players who give everything for the club because they recognise the opportunity.

Steven Bergwijn Out Of Tottenham’s Champions League Second Leg With Rb Leipzig

“People need to understand there’s a DNA in the dressing room. DL spoke of Harry Winks being given the captaincy [against Wolves] and how proud he was to have watched Harry progress through the ranks. Keeping that philosophy is really important. DL believes Spurs have a unique character.”

Spurs’s hopes of finishing in the top four have been hit by injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son and Levy admitted the club were disappointed not have to signed a striker in January.

“The significant bad luck with injuries was something out of anyone’s control,” the minutes read. “DL said there are lots of attacking players in the squad. The club was disappointed not to be able to bring in another striker but pleased they were able to bring in another attacking player [Steven Bergwijn] in the recent window.”

In Pictures | Burnley vs Tottenham | 07/03/2020

Spurs’s plans in the transfer market have been impacted by a struggle to sell players in recent windows and the club’s executive director, Donna-Maria Cullen, explained “that being with a London club that play in Europe regularly can make it more difficult for players to find other clubs to move to because they have minimum expectations”.

Levy also said majority shareholder ENIC had no plans to sell the club, that no progress had been made with a ­stadium or sleeve sponsor and that he is “open minded” about the prospect of a European Super League. He also said he hoped Spurs could compete in FIFA’s new expanded Club World Cup.