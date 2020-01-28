🔥Daniel Kaluuya finds constant questions about race ‘boring’: ‘I’m just Daniel, who happens to be black’🔥

Daniel Kaluuya has opened up about his frustrations with constantly being asked about race, saying he doesn’t want to be ‘defined’ by his skin colour.

The Black Panther and Get Out star, 30, admitted he finds it ‘boring’ to only be asked about issues involving race, explaining: ‘I’m not going to ignore that I’m surrounded by [racial issues], but I’m not defined by it. I’m just Daniel, who happens to be black.’

He added that he tries to resist being forced into the racial narrative: ‘What is there to talk about race? It’s just boring to me. What’s the debate?

‘I’m more of a doer. I’m just going to do what I want to do,’ he told Radio Times.

Daniel explained that the wide variety of roles he has played haven’t always been to do with race, but they tend to be ignored: ‘The Fades ain’t about race, Psychoville ain’t about race, Skins ain’t about race, Chatroom ain’t about race, Johnny English Reborn ain’t about race. But that almost gets erased. There’s a narrative that is pushed.’

His latest venture, Queen & Slim, sees him star alongside Jodie Turner-Smith as a couple who end up on the run after a Tinder date goes spectacularly wrong.

Daniel’s character ends up shooting a policeman who pulls the pair over, and he admitted he had his reservations about playing another role that would be quizzed about racial issues: ‘Yes, it’s got those moments [about race] but that’s more of a catalyst.’

Although he is from North London originally, Daniel has been working on more American movies as he found there were more challenging roles to be had across the pond, after getting caught in the middle ground of being too old to play children and being too young to play men.

Despite his Hollywood success, Daniel is also keen to do more work in the UK, considering a play at the Royal Court or Young Vic among his aims, but he joked: ‘The good thing is there’s no expectation on me, so I could bomb, but I’ve had a good innings!’

Somehow we reckon anything he turns his hand to will be a resounding success, based on past experience…





