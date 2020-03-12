Daniel James says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still shows “great technique” in training after Manchester United all but sealed a Europa League quarter-final place with a 5-0 win against LASK.

Odion Ighalo put the visitors ahead after 28 minutes with a superb individual goal, collecting Bruno Fernandes’ pass, before juggling the ball and firing into the top corner.

James – who had not scored since a prolific August – doubled United’s lead with 58 minutes on the clock, cutting inside from the left and slotting into the bottom corner.

Juan Mata was next on the scoresheet, a cool finish after a magnificent defence-splitting pass from the ever-improving Fred, before Mason Greenwood made it four with an emphatic near-post finish.

Andreas Pereira, who had never scored an away goal for United, put the tie well and truly to bed with a stoppage-time strike.

James scored his first United goal since August against LASK (via Getty Imag)

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, James explained the benefits of working under Solskjaer, adding he had never lost his belief in himself.

“I wouldn’t say it was difficult,” James said on his spell without scoring. “Maybe I’ve had a little drought. I’ve been working in training, the gaffer has trust in me.

“It’s just about being confident – he [Solskjaer] always tells me to be confident, if you get chances, take them. Thankfully I did that today.”

Asked whether it was reassuring to hear positive words from such a prolific finisher, James said: “Of course. When he does his finishing in training his technique is top drawer. To learn off a gaffer like him is great.”

Speaking about what he has learned this season, James said: “You’re not going to get as many chances as the league [Championship] that I’ve come from. When you do, you’ve got to take them.

“In recent games I haven’t taken them as well as I would want to. But from now it’s about capitalising on that, keep trying to get into positions and getting a goal like today.”