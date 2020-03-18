🔥Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor world title fight postponed amid coronavirus crisis🔥

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce has been rescheduled for July 11 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The all-London heavyweight clash was originally slated for April 11 at the O2 Arena in the capital but has now been pushed back by three months as the outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the sporting calender.

Queensbury Promotions have postponed all scheduled fights in April and May as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, including Josh Taylor’s IBF and WBA super-lightweight title defence Apinun Khongsong which was originally slated for May 2 in Glasgow.

On Tuesday, Matchroom Boxing confirmed all their scheduled fights for March and April have been postponed with Eddie Hearn revealing there is a reserve date agreed if the coronavirus outbreak affects plans for Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20.

In Pictures | Daniel Dubois vs Kyotaro Fujimoto | 21/12/19

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin (May 2) and Oleksandr Usyk vs DIllian Whyte (May 23) may also have to be re-arranged.