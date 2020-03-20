🔥Daniel Dae Kim, Malorie Blackman, Spike Lee and more condemn Trump and racism against Asian community🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an increased number of racist attacks on Asian people have been reported widely – with some alleging that President Donald Trump’s insistence on calling Covid-19 the “Chinese Virus” has contributed.

A number of high profile celebrities including Daniel Dae Kim, Spike Lee, Jeremy Lin and more have responded, criticising the “cowardly” racism at large and Trump for continuing to “put Asian Americans at risk.”

In the World Health Organisation’s guidelines for naming new diseases, it explicitly states that names “may NOT include” countries, cities, regions or continents with the aim of “reducing negative impact from names.”

This year in the UK alone, a teachers’ union reported an increase in “abuse, prejudice, xenophobia and racism” towards Asian students and teachers in education while numerous reports of racist attacks on people around the UK have surfaced.

Trump has denied that his actions are racist.

Pictures taken at a press conference recently showed that the word “coronavirus” had been crossed out in his notes in marker, replaced by the words “Chinese Virus.”

Today, two more celebrities have come out against racism towards the Asian community – director Spike Lee and Daniel Dae Kim, who also revealed he had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Daniel Dae Kim

Lost actor Kim revealed on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, just days after filming on his show New Amsterdam had come to a halt.

The South Korean actor, who was raised in the United States, urged people to “stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people.”

He said, “Randomly beating elderly, sometimes homeless Asian Americans is cowardly, heartbreaking and it’s inexcusable.

“Yes, I’m Asian. And yes, I have coronavirus. But I did not get it from China, I got it in America. In New York City,” he said. “Despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don’t consider the place where it’s from as important as the people who are sick and dying.”

“If I did, I would call this thing the ‘New York virus,’ but that would be silly, right?” he finished.

Malorie Blackman

Without naming coronavirus specifically, the Noughts and Crosses writer posted today on Twitter, “Directed at all haters – especially those who use times of crisis to double down on their bigotry and hatred.”

“Sooner or later we all have to sit and eat at the Karma Cafe. There’s no menu. You get exactly what you deserve.”

Spike Lee

Director Spike Lee supported the Asian community in comments made to Variety and blasted President Donald Trump, saying that he was “putting Asian Americans in this country in danger” by insisting on calling coronavirus the “Chinese virus.”

Lee said, “I would like to say this: I wish he would stop saying ‘the Chinese virus.’ The president of the United States needs to stop calling this the Chinese virus. Please stop doing that.”

“He’s putting Asian Americans in this country in danger. Stop saying Chinese virus. There’s nobody around him to say, ‘You can’t say this anymore’? That isn’t helping at all. Hopefully his base will understand. You just can’t say that,” he continued.”

Jeremy Lin

Basketball player Jeremy Lin was one of the first to decry the uptick in racism towards the Asian community, posting an impassioned criticism of racists and celebrating those who have been working hard on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The Chinese athlete said, “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been monitoring coronavirus and the darkness it has casted [sic] over the world. News headlines of racism, xenophobia, attacks on Asians and decaying trust towards people. All heartbreaking and the opposite of God’s kingdom.”

He continued, “But for every fear-inducing headline, I see hope. I see doctors and nurses fighting the front lines in China, Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy and more. I see people helping people in countries regardless of race or background.”

“Talk less out of hate, more out of empathy. Lets talk about the man who made 16,000 meals for frontline workers. Let’s appreciate the doctor who postponed his wedding and then tragically lost his life fighting the virus. He’s a hero. Let’s be inspired and demand justice for Meera Solanki who defended her Asian friend against an aggressive man in Birmingham only to be knocked unconscious. Let’s follow suit and take action like Inner Mongolia who sent 2500 tons of potatoes to Wuhan,” he continued.

He also announced his intention to donate 1 million RMB through his nonprofit to medical efforts in Wuhan, as well as an additional $150,000 of his own money.

He ended his post with a Biblical quote, writing, “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good — Romans 12:9.”

Lana Condor

The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star strongly condemned President Donald Trump’s insistence on calling the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus”, and responded, “You have no idea the ramifications your racist words and actions have on the Asian-American community. You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in.”

“How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself. You call yourself a leader? You know what leaders do? You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION,” she continued.

Citing the examples of billionaire Jack Ma, who paid for millions of coronavirus tests and masks to be sent to America, she also scathingly referenced the First Lady’s ‘Be Better’ initiative – which aims to curb bullying.

She said, “Please. Be better. So we aren’t afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia.”

Jeannie Mai

Asian-American presenter Jeannie Mai spoke openly about the racism she had faced as a result of coronavirus, explaining that people online had subjected her and her boyfriend Jeezy to racist jokes.

After pictures emerged of her and Jeezy at NYFW hit the blogs online, she said, “When Jeezy and I were in fashion week just recently and there were pictures posted, I saw in the comments on other blogs a couple times of like, ‘Don’t be catching that coronavirus Jeezy.’ Or, ‘she got that corona that latched him in.’”

“And that’s so hurtful because there are actually people that are dying from this. And I also heard that there are schools that are considering [a quarantine of] Asian kids because they just want to keep it safe. This is real life out there,” she continued.

“I just want to say, we know that misinformation coupled with fear leads to Xenophobia. Xenophobia is a deep-rooted fear against foreigners. We just got to do better and know that when it comes to yourself, educate yourself so that you don’t [live in fear],” she continued.

Chloe Bennett

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennett was yet another star to slam Trump for his comments, calling the President “racist” in a lengthy post.

She called for others to condemn him for his comments, saying, “The Asian American community needs allies right now. Please speak out against the racist Cheeto in Chief. Please speak out against the racist Cheeto in Chief.”

She posted a lengthy statement, writing, “The new wave of rhetoric from the White House, referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” is unacceptable. The attitude of the country reflects its leadership. And to have our own president ignite racial hatred simply so he can deflect from his own incompetence, is disgusting.”

Calling Trump’s comments a “very intentional publicity play by our current administration to take away from the COMPLETE mishandling of the virus on American soil”, she said that while she was not dismissing the fact that the virus originated in China – it did not detract from the fact that the administration “continually denied the severity of the eventual pandemic.”

Saying that she had received multiple texts and calls from her Asian friends and family about “their extreme levels of anxiety, shame and fear”, she said, “You gain absolutely nothing by referring to COVID-19 as the ‘Chinese virus.’ You will only hurt the Asian American families who have just as much to do with the virus as anyone else. You will fuel hate and create a breeding ground for bigotry and racism.”

Tzi Ma

The Farewell star recounted that his own experience of racism in California to Variety, describing that a man had stopped him in a grocery store.

He said, “He rolls down the window and goes, ‘You should be quarantined,’ and then he took off…I just went numb. You know how you go cold? You just go cold and numb. This is emotional. This affected my psyche.”

The Chinese American star revealed that he had screamed back at his abuser, however the man had already driven off at that point.

Ma, as well as other stars including Celina Au and Osric Chau, started a social media campaign called WashTheHate in which they described how the virus had impacted their lives as they washed their hands for the recommended 20 seconds.

Speaking about the Asian community, he said, “I think we all need to be very vigilant. I think we all need to be a little bit more hypersensitive to our surroundings, keep our eyes and ears open.”

He also criticised racists, saying, “Does it stop the virus? I don’t think so. Does it make you immune to the virus? I don’t think so. With this kind of hatred, you’re going to be sick, ‘cause it can’t be good for you.”