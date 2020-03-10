🔥Daniel Craig ‘Pissed’ About All The No Time To Die Bond Rumors And Brouhaha🔥

The James Bond franchise is a long running one, which is showing no signs of slowing down. But Daniel Craig’s swan song as 007 is approaching, as Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die will mark his fifth and final time playing Bond. The highly anticipated blockbuster has been delayed a number of times, mostly recently due to global concerns over the coronavirus. And it turns out that the various headlines surrounding No Time to Die have really bothered Craig himself.

Daniel Craig is intimately involved in the workings of No Time to Die, as both a producer and star. Craig is clearly putting a ton of work into making Bond 25 a reality, even being involved in Billie Eilish’s title track. But the long gestating movie has had its share of controversies, with Craig recently responding to those reports in the simplest of ways. As he put it,

It pisses me off. Because I’m just like, ‘Don’t curse our movie.’ And also, we’re doing our best here.

Well, that’s certainly honest. Everyone involved in No Time to Die are simply trying to do their best and make the movie into a reality. And it looks like Daniel Craig doesn’t appreciate conjecture and rumors stating the opposite.

Daniel Craig’s comments come from his recent conversation (and spread) with GQ. The 52 year-old actor has been on a whirlwind press tour for No Time to Die, before the movie was unexpectedly delayed due to public health issues. But his GQ writeup and appearance on Saturday Night Live went ahead as planned, despite the movie being pushed back six months.

The marketing for No Time to Die was really picking up before its delay, which teased Cary Joji Fukunaga’s exciting vision for the Bond franchise. Bond 25 will be the cumulation of Daniel Craig’s previous four movies, featuring plenty of recurring characters and plot lines. Craig’s tenure as 007 saw the property embrace serialized storytelling, so the story is also no doubt going to be an emotional one for the protagonist.

But while anticipation for No Time to Die was building, the movie was pushed back from April to November. The latter slot is a more traditional route for the franchise, but the quick pivot isn’t ideal. But Eon Productions is no doubt aiming for the biggest box office draw as possible, which means that the domestic and international release will need to be coordinated to bring moviegoers to theaters.

Clearly No Time to Die has a lot going for it, even if the production had its share of controversies. But Daniel Craig wants to focus on how hard everyone is working. Unfortunately, the generations of fans will have to wait a number of months before they finally get to feast their eyes on the actor’s fifth and final installment in the James Bond franchise.

No Time to Die will hit theaters on November 25th.