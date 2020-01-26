🔥Daniel Craig confirms No Time To Die will be his last ever James Bond movie: ‘It’s done’🔥

Daniel Craig has previously said that No Time To Die will be his last ever James Bond movie and while we’re all hoping and praying he’ll change his mind, he’s confirmed once more that he’s ‘done’ with the franchise.

Sob.

Sources say that Daniel washed his hands with 007 while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert over in the US. According to The Digital Weekly, Daniel was asked whether he is ‘done’ with Bond and replied: ‘Yes, it’s done.’

Daniel’s had a good run as the secret agent and No Time To Die will be his fifth movie playing Bond. He first appeared as Bond in Casino Royale way back when in 2006 and went on to star in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

It was actually filming 2015 movie Spectre that Daniel first questioned whether he could continue playing the much-loved character. After breaking his leg on set, the actor admits he questioned whether he was ‘physically able’ to play James Bond.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: ‘I finished that movie with a broken leg. I had to question myself: Was I physically capable of doing [another one] or did I want to do another one?

‘Because that phone call to your wife saying “I’ve broken my leg” is not pleasant.’

No Time To Die hasn’t been without injury either, as Daniel’s ankle exploded on set while filming out in Jamaica. He was forced to have surgery on his ankle and while doctors initially thought he’d be out for 10 weeks, Daniel was back filming within two weeks.

What a trooper.

Joining him in No Time To Die is Rami Malek, who will play Bond villain Safin in the new release.

Rami recently praised Phoebe Waller-Bridge for helping to ‘transform’ his character, after Daniel hand-picked the Fleabag to star to join the writers working on No Time To Die and polish off the movie’s script.

Daniel has made no secret of how much he loves Phoebe’s work. He’s said he think she is a ‘fking good writer’ and speaking to The Times, Daniel explained why he had to have Phoebe involved.

‘She’s just brilliant. I had my eye on her ever since the first Fleabag and then I saw Killing Eve and what she did with that and just wanted her voice,’ he explained.

‘It is so unique — we are very privileged to have her on board.’

No Time To Die is in cinemas 2 April.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Jack Fincham shares first video of baby daughter Blossom and jokes she has his hair already

MORE: Myleene Klass’ kids could spark a Hearsay reunion and we’re here for it





