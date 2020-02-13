🔥Dangerous weather causes arctic plunge as rivers rise in 9 states🔥

Tallahassee, Florida — From the Deep South to the Midwest, rivers in nine states are rising and threatening to burst their banks. It comes as an arctic blast has temperatures plunging across nearly 2,000 miles from the Northern Plains to New England. People in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and Rockford, Illinois, could wake up to record lows with wind chills well below zero.Heavy rain caused a mud and rock slide, resulting in a train wreck in Pike County, Kentucky, Thursday morning. A train carrying ethanol derailed, burned for hours and injured several people. CBS affiliate WKYT reports the area was also evacuated as a precaution. That same storm system triggered a mudslide that shut down a West Virginia highway.

Absolutely insane video of two CSX workers climbing from the burning wreckage after a train derailment in Pike County. They were literally trapped between flames and floodwaters. pic.twitter.com/3hYVAFj0h4— Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) February 13, 2020

High winds left a trail of destruction in Alabama, with twisted metal wrapped around trees. Farther north, temperatures plunged across the Midwest.In Whiting, Indiana, the wind sent waves over the shoreline of Lake Michigan. It felt like negative 11 degrees. Water mains froze in Des Moines. Over the next 48 hours, 38 million Americans will be at or below zero degrees.

