🔥'Dangerous' man convicted of GBH on the loose after escaping hospital🔥

A “dangerous” man convicted of GBH is on the loose having escaped from a hospital in which he was detained.

Police are warning the public to stay away from Mohamed Abdi, 24, who fled Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield at around 11am on Wednesday.

He is considered dangerous and members of the public are urged not to approach him, Scotland Yard said.

Abdi was being held at Chase Farm after he was sentenced to a hospital order, which are given under the mental health act, in 2017 following his conviction over grievous bodily harm.

He is said to have links to the Edmonton area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 3006/Feb19 or, for immediate sightings, call 999.