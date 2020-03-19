🔥Dancing On Ice's Linda Lusardi 'extremely ill' with coronavirus🔥

Linda Lusardi has told fans she is suffering from coronavirus and feeling “extremely ill.”

The 61-year-old former glamour model, who is also known for placing sixth on 2008’s Dancing on Ice, shared the news on Twitter in response to a fan who was chasing a message.

“Sorry Kerry,” she replied. “I am extremely ill with Corona at the moment.”

Lusardi’s 35,000 Twitter followers then sent their well-wishes to the poorly star, with one writing: “Take care, Linda. Thinking of you.”

Lusardi was a household name in the ’70s and ’80s thanks to her modelling career – which also saw her crowned the most popular Page Three girl ever in 2005.

In addition to this, Lusardi starred in popular ITV soap Emmerdale in 2007 as Carrie Nicholls, as well as making guest appearances on the Loose Women panel.

More recently, she appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, reaching the final five.

Celebrities reacting to coronavirus – In pictures

Coronavirus panic has spread worldwide, with the World Health Organisation declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a “pandemic”.

While health professionals have stated the vast majority of people will suffer mild to moderate flu-like symptoms, older people and those with underlying health conditions are thought to be more at risk.

Currently, the UK has 2626 confirmed cases of the virus, with 103 people having died from the disease.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now urged people to practise social distancing to further prevent the spread of the virus, asking the public to avoid going to pubs, clubs and theatres and work from home if they could.

Schools across the nation will now be closed from Friday, with several London Underground stations also suspending service as the government pushes for only essential travel.