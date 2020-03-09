🔥Dancing on Ice's Kevin Kilbane drops baby hint weeks after Brianne Delcourt engagement🔥

Kevin Kilbane raised eyebrows during the Dancing On Ice final after teasing “baby news” with fiancée Brianne Delcourt.

The former professional footballer, 43, had a whirlwind romance with his Dancing on Ice professional, 39, after meeting just four months ago when filming for the show.

Having returned to the Dancing on Ice studios for the show’s dramatic finale, host Phillip Schofield asked the happy couple how wedding plans were going – and was left stunned by Kilbane’s response.

The other returning Dancing on Ice contestants gasped excitedly after Kilbane replied: “It’s baby steps, isn’t it!”

Baby Steps: The pair met on the show (Matt Frost/ITV/PA Wire)

Teasing the pair more, Schofield joked: “Babies? Already? Congratulations!”

While an embarrassed Delcourt shook her head and mouthed “No!”, a playful Schofield added: “I can’t wait to see all this online!”

Kilbane proposed to Delcourt last month in fancy London restaurant STK, with the ring reportedly worth £53,000.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Delcourt wrote: “He was worth the wait.

“Kev, you’ve made me the happiest girl in the world. You’re my fairytale ending.”

The couple were the fourth to be eliminated during the 12th series of Dancing on Ice, having lost in the skate-off against the show’s first same-sex dance pairing, Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers.

But despite having not won the competition, Kilbane said he had left with “the ultimate prize” in the shape of Delcourt.

“I didn’t even need to come on the show,” he said.