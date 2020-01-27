🔥Dancing On Ice’s Caprice looks serious after being booed during live show return🔥

Caprice Bourret was snapped out in London this morning despite being booed on last night’s Dancing On Ice.

Model Caprice may have forced herself into the cold but she doesn’t look particularly happy with life.

Probably because she didn’t receive a very good reception when she returned to Dancing On Ice on Sunday night.

Caprice piqued fans’ interest after she mysteriously split from her former dancing partner, Hamish Gaman and then didn’t appear on last week’s show.

At the time presenter, Holly Willoughby, simply said the couple had ‘parted ways’.

Now she’s returned with a new partner, Oscar Peter, but it seems not everyone is that happy about it.

When Holly introduced Caprice and Oscar last night, some fans in the audience reacted negatively.

As Caprice skated out in her cheerleader outfit ready to dance, boos could be heard from the crowd.

One viewer tweeted: ‘Am I hearing things orrr did people in the audience just boo Caprice when she came on.’

‘Quite a few boos there, no clapping for caprice at all,’ agreed someone else.

Now there’s loads of confusion over what happened between Caprice and her former partner.

With no facts confirmed, people have started guessing and speculating as to why they might have split.

Neither Caprice nor Hamish have commented on their split, and ITV hasn’t said why either, but it has been claimed that their partnership became ‘unworkable’.

‘Caprice’s relationship with Hamish was harmonious at the start but as time went on they became more strained,’ a source told The Sun.

‘She felt he was pushing her too hard in training and Caprice started to struggle.

‘In the end, it became completely unworkable for them to carry on and after speaking with the bosses they called it quits. It was getting toxic so stopping the partnership was best for everyone.’

But then former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan called Hamish a ‘hard-working wonderful guy’.

He took to Twitter and wrote: ‘As you all know I never put my opinions on Twitter and always shy away from controversy.

‘However, I’d just like to say I spent five months working around Hamish from DOI last year and he’s a wonderful hard working guy who is lovely.

‘Take from that what you will.’

Also, ITV has totally denied allegations of bullying and insisted Hamish will remain part of the Dancing On Ice professional team, which he proved on Sunday when he danced in the show’s opening number.

A spokesperson for ITV said: ‘We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and we strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary.

‘We’re very proud of the team, both on and off-screen.

‘They produce a fantastic show and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who works on the programme is fully supported.

So the mystery continues.





