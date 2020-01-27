🔥Dancing On Ice’s Caprice Bourret speaks out following tense skate-off to thank ‘amazing’ dance partner Oscar Peter🔥

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Dancing On Ice’s Caprice Bourret has publicly thanked her new skating partner Oscar Peter and her fans after surviving last night’s tense skate-off.

The businesswoman returned to the rink with her new instructor in scenes that aired yesterday after it was revealed by Holly Willoughby that she had ‘parted ways’ with her original partner Hamish Gamish in the previous episode.

Now Caprice has posted a video message on social media to thank her supporters following her new partnership.

‘Good morning, I just wanted to say thank you so much everyone for so many beautiful, kind messages,’ she began. ‘It really means a lot to me. We made it through!’

Caprice then asked her children whether they were happy she had survived the skate-off against Radzi Chinyanganya, to which they screamed back ‘yes!’.

‘Anyways, back to mummy duties of course and then after school drop off, back to training,’ Caprice continued.

‘So, I’m going to take on board everything that the judge said and Oscar and I… and thank you so much Oscar, you’ve been amazing. And Katie too, his beautiful fiancé, they’ve been just amazing. Okay, that’s it. Thank you so much, everyone. Thank you so much!’

More to follow.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday at 6pm on ITV.





