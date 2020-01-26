🔥Dancing on Ice viewers accuse judges of fix after ‘overmarking’ H from Steps and Libby Clegg🔥

Dancing on Ice viewers have accused the judges of overmarking Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Libby Clegg after both couples scored 28 points for their routines on Sunday night.

Opening the show, H and partner Matt Evers, who are the first same-sex duo to compete on the show, took to the ice in incredible matching outfits, sneaking in some sneaky Steps dance moves along the way.

But while we were super impressed with the pair’s routine, some fans were less impressed with the skating, accusing the judges of showing favouritism towards the Steps singer and his partner.

‘I love h and matt but that was so over marked. The routine was boring,’ one Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, another added: ‘H and Matt probably just got the biggest overmarking of the series? Very slow and tentative and not much interesting things going on??’

However, some viewers were definitely #TeamH, with one fan writing: ‘Loving H and Matt on #DancingOnIce. Such fun and great skating and dancing.’

H and Matt probably just got the biggest overmarking of the series? Very slow and tentative and not much interesting things going on?? #dancingonice — Jamie Rivett (@Jamie_Rivett) January 26, 2020

Is it just me or do h and matt always have boring routines?

They keep getting overmarked for some reason tho#DancingOnIce — PashleysGio ❤️🏳️‍🌈 (@pashvannischase) January 26, 2020

Later on in the show, Paralympian Libby Clegg equalled her previous score of 28 as she skated with partner Mark Hanretty.

But unfortunately for the sprinter, who suffers from deteriorating eye sight, viewers were equally as critical of her dancing as H’s, once again suggesting that the show was fixed to benefit Libby.

‘Scored way to high every week, pulled around the ice by Mark, not like Joe where he actually skates on his own and scores so low, not fair at all, all about favouritism,’ one user wrote.

Scored way to high every week, pulled around the ice by Mark, not like Joe where he actually skates on his own and scores so low, not fair at all, all about favouritism — Helen Price (@helenprice71) January 26, 2020

Are these judges for real ? I thought she was unsteady,lacking confidence and a bit all over the place 🤔 — Theresa (@ChaffeyTheresa) January 26, 2020

Another suggested argued that the athletics star had failed to complete the week’s spin challenge as well.

‘Over marked again,’ they wrote, ‘Didn’t complete the judges challenge, doesn’t do any solo skating and it’s really unstable. Should be marked the same as everyone else.’

But many fans praised Libby and called her ‘inspirational’, with one writing: ‘It’s frustrating seeing all the criticism @LibbyClegg gets . Credit where credit is due she does not let anything get in her way and doesn’t make excuses that she can’t do something because of her condition.’

Well said!

Dancing on Ice continues next Sunday at 6pm.





