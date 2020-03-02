🔥Dancing On Ice star Hamish Gaman gets engaged after fall-out with Caprice Bourret🔥

Dancing On Ice pro Hamish Gaman has got engaged, claiming his fall-out with Caprice Bourret sparked him to make the commitment earlier than planned.

Gaman, 36, hit the headlines when he and Bourret, 48, parted ways on Dancing On Ice and she was given another partner before she decided to quit the series.

Gaman told Hello! magazine that he and Amelia Humfress will tie the knot in December.

“I’ve known for a long time that I want to spend the rest of my life with Amelia,” Gaman said, “but what I’ve been through made me keen to make that commitment to her sooner than we’d anticipated.

“For the past few months I’ve been in a dark place which I couldn’t have got through without her.

“Recent events have made me realise just how much I love her. Planning our wedding together has brought light to the darkness.”

The couple met on Tinder and have been together for the last four years.

(Hello!/PA Wire)

“Without Amelia I don’t know what I would have done,” the professional skater said of recent months.

“When you’re in the public eye, you expect to read and hear gossip about yourself, but I never thought it would affect my mental health as much as it did. I found it hard to sleep and eat, and would wake up with anxiety.

“Amelia has been my absolute rock.”

The full interview is in the latest edition of Hello! magazine.

PA Media contributed to this article