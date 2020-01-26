🔥Dancing on Ice leaderboard 2020🔥

The greatest show on ice is back on TV to kick off the new decade.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield introduced fans to the 2020 Dancing on Ice contestants during the televised launch show… with some help from 2018 favourite Gemma Collins.

With the new celeb skaters comes a new celeb judge in the form of John Barrowman who will be critiquing the famous recruits alongside Ashley Banjo and head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Join us each week as we see who tops the leaderboard – and who crashes out of Dancing on Ice.

Week three Dancing on Ice leaderboar d



Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer (8 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 32.0) Lisa George and Tom Naylor (7 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 28.0) Libby Clegg and Mark Hanrett (7 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 28.0) H from Steps (Ian Watkins) and Matt Evers (7 + 6.5 + 6.5 + 6.5 = 26.5) Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou (6 + 6 + 6.5 + 6.5 = 25.0) Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield (6.5 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 24.5) Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards (6 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 24.0) Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt (5.5+ 5.5+ 5.5+ 5.5 = 22.0) Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield (5.5 + 5.5 + 5 + 5 = 21.0) Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman (5.5 + 5 + 5 + 5 = 20.5)

Week two Dancing on Ice leaderboar d



Libby Clegg and Mark Hanretty (7 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 28.0) Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman ( 6 + 6 + 6.5 + 7 = 25.5) Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou (5.5 + 5.5 + 5.5 + 5.5 = 22.o) Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield (5.5 + 5 + 5 + 5.5 = 21.0) Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt (4.5 + 4.5 + 4.5 + 5 = 18.5) Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield (5 + 4.5 + 4.5 + 4 = 18.0)

Week one Dancing on Ice leaderboard

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer (7 + 6.5 + 7 + 7 = 27.5) Lisa George and Tom Naylor (6 + 6.5 + 7 + 7 = 26.5) H from Steps (Ian Watkins) and Matt Evers (6.5 + 6.5 + 6 + 6 = 25) Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards (5.5 + 5.5 + 6 + 5.5 = 22.5) Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman (5.5 + 5 + 5.5 + 5.5 = 21.5) Trisha Goddard and Łukasz Różycki (3.5 + 3.5 + 3.5 + 3 = 13.5)

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV