🔥Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby praised for her dresses getting better every week🔥

We’ve been loving the wintery palette for Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice looks this season.

From whites and ivories, to nudes and blush pinks, Holly’s gowns each week have been exquisite – if not without some controversy.

This week the This Morning presenter has opted for a soft pink number, with feminine ruching around the neckline.

Holly looks dazzling (Credit: ITV)

And, whether it’s coincidence, or Holly and her stylists have heeded criticism from some viewers, the dress is a little more modest.

The mum-of-three has been slated by some more prudish members of the viewing public for flashing too much cleavage.

Last week’s divine dress of dreams was compared to underwear by some.

There’s no danger of that this evening; although let’s just wait and see if anyone takes issue with the daring thigh-high slit…

The dress was a hit with her fans on Instagram, where she posted a picture just ahead of this week’s show beginning.

One wrote: “Holly, you are stunning whatever you wear, you always look gorgeous.”

Another enamoured follower commented: On my, the dress is getting better each week.”

Twitter, as we’ve all come to expect, was a bit more of a mixed bag, but generally please she was ‘a bit more covered up’…

What do you think of Holly’s dress this week? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook group @EntertainmentDailyFix.