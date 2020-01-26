🔥Dancing On Ice favourites make surprise return for Coronation Street-themed performance🔥

Dancing On Ice veterans Antony Cotton and Jane Danson made a surprising appearance on the rink this evening.

The pair competed on the ITV show back in 2018 and 2019 respectively, but popped back to support their pal, Lisa George.

Lisa and her professional partner Tom Naylor performed a pub brawl on ice this week to Tom Jones’ Delilah.

Antony, who plays Sean in Coronation Street was serving pints behind the bar while Leanne actress Jane propped it up.

Lisa, meanwhile, channeled her Cobbles’ character Beth and pretended to be in a rowdy brawl with her dancing partner.

The judges loved it, placing her at the top of the leaderboard with a respectable score of 32 out of 40.

Twitter was set alight by Lisa’s performance, also, as fans flocked to share their thoughts.

